Activist Varavara Rao, Who Tested Positive For Covid, Moved To Nanavati Hospital

ASSOCIATED PRESS Varavara Rao in a file photo from 2005.

Activist and Telugu poet Varavara Rao, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, was moved to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital from St George’s hospital for neurological and urological treatment, said reports.

The 81-year-old, who is an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, had been lodged in the Tajola jail since August 2018, with many activists asking for his released amid health concerns and the pandemic.

According to Hindustan Time, medical superintendent of St George Hospital Dr Akash Khobragade said that Rao was moved to Nanavati Hospital around 1 am on Sunday. The doctor, however, said that Rao did not have any complications related to Covid-19.

Rao had approached the Bombay High Court on Monday seeking bail for his deteriorating health. He was moved to JJ Hospital’s neurology department on Monday after he fell sick. He then tested positive for Covid-19.

PTI reported officials as saying that during treatment for COVID-19, doctors found his condition to be stable but also observed he has neurological symptoms.

Neurologists from the state-run J J hospital checked him on Friday and he was diagnosed as having delirium, a hospital official said.

Delirium is an acutely disturbed state of mind characterized by restlessness, illusions, and incoherence, occurring in intoxication, fever, and other disorders.

As he required neurological and urological treatment, he was shifted to the private Nanavati Hospital in the wee hours on Sunday, the official said.

While at St George hospital, Rao responded well to COVID-19 treatment and his chest X-Ray and ECG were normal, he said adding he also underwent a CT Scan.