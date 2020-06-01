West Bengal Coronavirus Cases See Highest One-Day Jump With 371 Positive Cases In 24 Hours

Pacific Press via Getty Images Women hairdressers working in a parlour were seen performing their duties wearing PPE suits along with face masks and doing the recommended things to prevent COVID-19. Permission for hair cutting salons to operate was among the many restrictions that have been lifted in lockdown 4.0 by the government.

West Bengal on Sunday recorded the highest one-day jump in Covid-19 cases in the state with 371 new patients testing positive .

Eight more people died of the disease in the state.

The state government is likely to hold a meeting on Monday to discuss how long strict regulations will continue in containment zones.

It was announced that colleges and universities in the state will remain shut till June 30.

3,027 active cases

With 371 more people testing positive in the state, the number of active cases rose to 3,027.

West Bengal has reported a total of 5,501 cases so far.

The Union health ministry said that the death toll in the state was 317, counting the deaths of 72 who had tested positive for Covid-19, but the government had categorised their deaths as those from ‘co-morbidities’.

The state government put the death toll at 245 without counting the 72 deaths.

Meeting on containment zones today

Even as the Union ministry guidelines called for containment zones in all states staying under lockdown, a decision on how long the containment zones will be maintained in West Bengal will likely be discussed today in a meeting.

Anandabazar Patrika reported that administrative officials will decide on containment areas in the meeting.

While Union government has said lockdown in containment areas will continue till June 30, the state government had said that it will continue till June 15.

Colleges and schools to stay shut till June 30

Education Minister Partha Chatterjee announced on Sunday that colleges and universities in West Bengal will stay shut till June 30, reported PTI.

“While academic activities in state-run higher educational institutions will be suspended till June 30, their administrative work will continue in the way the university authorities have been doing so far during the lockdown,” the minister said.

The VC Council on Friday recommended suspension of academic activities in colleges and universities till June 30, the PTI report said.

Chatterjee had earlier announced that state-run and state-aided schools could not be reopened before June 30 as many school buildings will be required for setting up quarantine centres for returning migrant labourers.

He said the state government has given top priority to the health of students, teachers and staff of the educational institutions, and will ensure not more than one candidate is seated on every bench during the higher secondary exams for the remaining papers on June 29, July 2 and July 6.

“We will increase the number of exam centres and put the limit of 80-100 candidates for each centre. We have to ensure all COVID-19 safety measures are implemented,” he said.

BJP asks for all party meet

PTI reported BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha as saying on Sunday that chief minister Mamata Banerjee should convene an all-party meeting to discuss the “worsening” Covid-19 situation in the state.



Sinha at a press meet here claimed that the Covid-19 situation in the state will turn out of hand in the state in the next three months and demanded that the CM immediately convene an all party meeting.

Sinha released copies of his letter addressed to the CM containing 10 points.

He called upon Banerjee to seek the cooperation of everyone in this battle.

“Please seek the cooperation of everyone. Please announce there will be no politics for the next three months.

If you become constructive, if you don’t indulge in politics, others will follow you,” PTI quoted Sinha as saying.

Alleging the TMC government has kept Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the dark about the Covid-19 situation in the state, the senior BJP leader urged Banerjee to “sit with the Governor to discuss the crisis triggered by Covid-19 and cyclone Amphan and take Raj Bhavan into confidence.“

Sinha also called upon Banerjee to seek more cooperation from the Centre to tide over the dual crisis of novel coronavirus and Amphan.

“By cooperation, I am not referring to financial help, I mean total cooperation,” PTI quoted him as saying.