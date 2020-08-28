In West Bengal's Malda, A Novel Way To Scare Away Lockdown Violators

Pacific Press via Getty Images Representative image.

West Bengal had one of the lockdown days on Thursday and authorities came up with a novel way of tackling those violating lockdown rules in Malda.

The Telegraph reported that those loitering around rushed home after the police stopped about 80 people and took them to a testing centre for antigen Covid tests.

The report said that the camp set up in Chowringhee at Kaliachak collected about 250 samples on Thursday, of which one-third was from lockdown violators.

The report said that one of the tests of the violators also came out positive.

The Telegraph quoted a police person as saying, “It was learnt that he is from Ratua and had come to Kaliachak during the lockdown without any reason.”

West Bengal at the moment has reported a total of 1,50,772 Covid-19 cases. On Thursday 2,997 new cases were reported and 53 deaths. The total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the state stand at 3,017.

There are 26,709 active cases as of Thursday.

According to the West Bengal health bulletin, the state has tested 17,16,607 samples so far.

The next day of lockdown in West Bengal is on August 31.