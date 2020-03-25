What Does The 21-Day Lockdown Mean?

MONEY SHARMA via Getty Images A worker sanitises a residential colony during the first day of a 21-day government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Faridabad in the state of Haryana on March 25, 2020.

Amid massive panic over the 21-day lockdown across India that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 8 pm on Tuesday, government authorities have repeatedly said that essential services will be available.

People made a beeline at grocery stores across the country after the PM’s speech. However, the Modi tweeted after the speech saying, “My fellow citizens, THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC. Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this. Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India. Jai Hind!”

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

Certain incidents of lathi-charge by the police have left citizens scared about how they will get supplies with them taking to searching answers on the internet.

The guidelines said it was a restriction on the movement of people, not essential goods

According to the guidelines issued by the home ministry, all non-essential services need to remain shut during this lockdown, this will include all Union and state-government run offices except for defence, CRPF, treasury and public utilities like PNG, petroleum, LPG and CNG.

Electricity, water and sanitation offices will also remain functional.

What are the establishments that will remain shut?

According to the guidelines all commercial and private establishments have to remain shut, with people working from home only.

What are the establishments that do remain open?

All shops dealing with food, vegetables, dairy and groceries, meat, fish and animal fodder shops. Milk booths too will remain open.

Also open will be CNG, petrol pumps, ATMs, and insurance offices.

Offices of print and electronic media are also allowed to remain open.

Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines for the 21-day lockdown, list of essential services that will remain open. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/hwRgWEM88z — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

However, while these are the guidelines from the Centre, each state has issued it’s own guidelines.

Here are the guidelines for Delhi:

And Bengal:

Here’s what the lockdown means for Kerala:

Kerala will go into a lockdown.



Strict measures imposed in Kasaragod district.



Essential services will remain open.



State borders will be closed.



Have decided to intensify monitoring activities. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 23, 2020

The guidelines for Maharashtra:

Spread this message as much as possible to avoid confusion: #WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/8vs54eUQWI — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 23, 2020

Guidelines for Tamil Nadu: