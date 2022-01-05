Abigail Breslin Tells Anti-Masker To ‘F**k Off’ After They Insult Her For Wearing One

Actor Abigail Breslin shut down an Instagram user Tuesday after the person left a comment on a photo of Breslin wearing a face covering while riding a roller coaster in Las Vegas.

“Who’s the pathetic loser wearing a mask?” the commenter said ― showing a blatant disregard for public safety during a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron and delta variants of the coronavirus.

“That pathetic loser would be me,” Breslin replied. “Someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him Covid. You can kindly go fuck off now.”

Michael Breslin, the father of the “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Scream Queens” star, died in February 2021 weeks after contracting the coronavirus. He was 78.

“Hard to write this. Harder than I thought.. I’m in shock and devastation,” Breslin wrote in an Instagram post announcing her dad’s death last year. “My sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short.”

Breslin shared how she’s still reeling from the loss in an emotional Instagram post over Christmas, which she described as her “first holiday season sans my dad.”

