Victoria's Secret Model's Clapback At Critics Is A Beauty

Supermodel Adriana Lima just became the covergirl of clapbacks.

The Victoria’s Secret veteran was criticized for her appearance at the movie premiere of “Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes.”

Some speculated that she had altered her face, asking, “What did she do?” Other remarks were outright cruel.

But Lima, 42, bided her time and appeared to strike back on Wednesday.

Posting a seemingly makeup-free selfie, she wrote in red on her Instagram story:

“The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a 1-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs. ... thanks for your concern.”

If models carried a microphone, she could drop it and walk away.

Lima walked the red carpet at the “Hunger Games” prequel with boyfriend Andrew Lemmers and their blended family on Monday.

Lima, a Victoria’s Secret angel from 1999 to 2018, spoke up about the new phase in her life earlier this year.

“Every day I have to remind myself, ‘Listen, accept who you are. Accept your body,’” she told People in April.