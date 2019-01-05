What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Any reasons to be skeptical? Most of this movie is good to great, but a solid chunk is pretty bad. Numerous moments veer way too close to having the feel of a government PSA about drugs, with melodramatic acting of lackluster dialogue paired with saccharine music choices. At a roughly two-hour runtime, the movie didn’t need to devote so many minutes to Chalamet writhing around in the same ways to bludgeon the point that crystal meth ruins lives. It also doesn’t help that almost all of these bad elements come in the second half of the movie, making you think you’re watching a great movie that then collapses.

Will everyone be talking about this? It already had a theatrical run that didn’t have a stellar box office. People love Chalamet right now, though, so you might find that a few friends watch the movie.