Andy Cohen On The Solo Parenting Moment That Brought Him To Tears

Andy Cohen is opening up about a solo parenting experience that brought him to tears.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host recalled the touching “big moment” in his new book “Daddy Diaries” and spoke about it again during a recent appearance on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge.

Cohen said he was at the park with his son Ben, now 4, unprepared without a change of clothes when the sprinklers went off.

“I looked around, and I’m the only single parent there,” he said. “I’m the only gay dad. I just felt like I was on an island and I went back to my house, and I cried. And I never ― I cried more than once. Somehow it opened up a vulnerability. It was just a trigger.”

Cohen also spoke about how things have changed in his household since he welcomed his second child, daughter Lucy Eve Cohen.

Andy Cohen poses with his son Benjamin during the ceremony to honor him with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2022. VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

“When Lucy came, I think it really changed me as a parent,” he explained. “I felt way more in control when I had just one.”

“Then when I had two, I not only felt ... I don’t want to say I felt out of control, but I just felt the experience got a little lonelier for me,” Cohen continued. “I started to feel more vulnerable.”

The “Bravo” host and producer extraordinaire welcomed his first, Benjamin Allen Cohen, in 2018 via a surrogate. His daughter was born, also via a surrogate, in August 2022.

Cohen said he’s involved in both children’s lives during his podcast appearance. It’s “a given that I have help,” he told Mellencamp and Judge, but hopes that people understand “how hands-on I am.”

“I don’t have a live-in nanny, which is important,” the entertainer added. “I’m the one that’s there and I want them to know that this is our family, and I’m there.”