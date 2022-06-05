3 Dead After 17 People Shot Or Struck By Vehicles In Chattanooga

Three people are dead and 14 others injured after being shot or run over by vehicles in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, early Sunday morning, authorities said.

People were gathered near Mary’s Bar and Grill around 2:40 a.m. when authorities said they received calls about people wounded by gunfire.

Advertisement

In all, 14 people were shot and three people struck by vehicles that were trying to flee the scene. Two of those shot have died, as well as one of the people struck by vehicles, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said at a news conference.

The Chattanooga Police Department investigates a shooting that took place early Sunday in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee. via Associated Press

Authorities are searching for multiple shooters. No arrests were immediately made, said Murphy.

“We’re trying to determine exactly what happened and what led up to this taking place,” she said, adding that it’s her department’s belief that the violence was an isolated incident and there’s no ongoing public safety threat.

The violence came a week after another shooting in downtown Chattanooga on May 28 left six people wounded. Police at the time said two groups of people began shooting at each other in a non-gang-related attack around 11 p.m., with no one intended target. Some of those wounded were unintended victims.

Advertisement