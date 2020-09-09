Away's First-Ever Sale Has Landed, With Luggage For Half Off

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

After what has probably been months without traveling or setting foot in an airport, thinking about your next (eventual) getaway might be one of the only things getting you through this unprecedented year.

Known for its affordable luxury luggage and travel accessories, Away has never had any markdowns, promotions or sales before — not even during the holiday season — so this sale is big news.

One of our HuffPost Finds shopping editors previously reviewed Away luggage, dubbing it “worth it” — even at its full price.

The sitewide promotion will offer 15%, 30% or 50% off products across various luggage categories including suitcases, travel bags and travel accessories. You’ll find the deepest discounts on limited-edition colors, but there are plenty of deals to be found on core luggage colors, too.

Most notably, The Bigger-Carry On — the brands bestselling suitcase that fits in the overhead compartment of most major U.S. airlines — is included in the sale. You can get it with or without the removable battery pack (an Away luggage staple) for up to 50% off in a dozen colors, including Amethyst, Moonstone and Jade. It’s also available in other colors for 15% and 30% off, if you’re more interested in creating your perfect set than the savings.

If you’re planning on more local getaways for the foreseeable future, a duffle or weekender bag might make more sense for your travels. The Away Weekender bag features a shoe compartment, 15-inch laptop sleeve and plenty of pockets, and it’s currently half off in all canvas colors.

Relocating for a few weeks or months while working remotely? The Large Away suitcase is the brands biggest suitcase, with enough room for multiple outfits and more than three weeks of travel.

Whether you’re planning on traveling anytime soon or just want to be prepared for any future trips, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals to be found during Away’s first-ever sale.