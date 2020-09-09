HuffPost Finds

Away's First-Ever Sale Has Landed, With Luggage For Half Off

For the first time ever, cult-favorite luggage brand Away is offering up to half off suitcases, weekender bags and travel accessories.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

For the first time ever, cult-favorite luggage brand Away is offering up to half off suitcases, weekender bags and travel accessories.
For the first time ever, cult-favorite luggage brand Away is offering up to half off suitcases, weekender bags and travel accessories.

After what has probably been months without traveling or setting foot in an airport, thinking about your next (eventual) getaway might be one of the only things getting you through this unprecedented year.

To help with your daydreaming: Premium luggage brand Away is having its first-ever sale going on now through Tuesday, Sept. 15. This first-of-its-kind sale will have up to 50% off select luggage styles.

Known for its affordable luxury luggage and travel accessories, Away has never had any markdowns, promotions or sales before — not even during the holiday season — so this sale is big news.

One of our HuffPost Finds shopping editors previously reviewed Away luggage, dubbing it “worth it” — even at its full price.

The sitewide promotion will offer 15%, 30% or 50% off products across various luggage categories including suitcases, travel bags and travel accessories. You’ll find the deepest discounts on limited-edition colors, but there are plenty of deals to be found on core luggage colors, too.

Most notably, The Bigger-Carry On — the brands bestselling suitcase that fits in the overhead compartment of most major U.S. airlines — is included in the sale. You can get it with or without the removable battery pack (an Away luggage staple) for up to 50% off in a dozen colors, including Amethyst, Moonstone and Jade. It’s also available in other colors for 15% and 30% off, if you’re more interested in creating your perfect set than the savings.

If you’re planning on more local getaways for the foreseeable future, a duffle or weekender bag might make more sense for your travels. The Away Weekender bag features a shoe compartment, 15-inch laptop sleeve and plenty of pockets, and it’s currently half off in all canvas colors.

Relocating for a few weeks or months while working remotely? The Large Away suitcase is the brands biggest suitcase, with enough room for multiple outfits and more than three weeks of travel.

Whether you’re planning on traveling anytime soon or just want to be prepared for any future trips, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals to be found during Away’s first-ever sale.

Take a look below:

1
The Carry-On
Away
This carry-on suitcase is sized to fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines. The two-sided design is perfect for keeping clothes on one side, and shoes and toiletries on the other. There’s a built-in compression pad to flatten clothes and laundry bag to isolate the dirty ones. It has a TSA-approved combination lock and 360-degree wheels for easy gliding. You can also add on the ejectable battery to charge your devices on the go. Normally $225, find The Carry-On on sale at Away depending on color. Details below:

15% Off: Black, Plum, Sea Green, Canary, Green
30% Off: Navy, Cherry, Asphalt, Coast, Blush, Violet
50% Off: Amethyst, Minted, Peak, Rally, Trench, Jewel Blue, Moonstone, Jade, Mirror, Brick, Sand, White
2
The Latitude Tote
Away
This leather travel tote has room for a 15-inch laptop and an extra set of clothes. It features a removable strap you can slide over your suitcases like a pass-through pocket. Normally $245, find it for half off at Away in colors Black, Navy, Buff, Pine, Ruby.
3
The Bigger Carry-On (with and without a battery)
Away
This slightly bigger carry-on suitcase is sized to fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines. The two-sided design is perfect for keeping clothes on one side, and shoes and toiletries on the other. There’s a built-in compression pad to flatten clothes and laundry bag to isolate the dirty ones. It has a TSA-approved combination lock and 360-degree wheels for easy gliding. You can also add on the ejectable battery to charge your devices on the go. Normally $245, find The Bigger Carry-On on sale at Away, depending on color and style. Details below:

The Bigger Carry-On (without portable battery)
30% Off: Navy, Cherry, Asphalt, Coast, Blush
50% Off: Amethyst, Minted, Amber, Glade, Peak, Rally, Jewel Blue, Moonstone, Jade, Mirror, Brick, Sand, White

The Bigger Carry-On (with portable battery)
15% Off: Black, Plum, Sea Green, Canary + Green
30% Off: Navy, Cherry, Asphalt, Coast, Blush
50% Off : Amethyst, Waterfront, Amber, Glade, Peak, Rally, Moonstone, Jade, Brick, Sand, Sandbar, White
4
The Weekender
Away
This canvas weekender bag has a shoe compartment, 15-inch laptop sleeve and plenty of room for clothes and essentials. Normally $245, find it on sale at Away for half off in colors Black, Olive and Natural.
5
The Large
Away
This is Away's biggest suitcase, ideal for three or more weeks of travel. The two-sided design is perfect for keeping clothes on one side, and shoes and toiletries on the other. There’s a built-in compression pad to flatten clothes and laundry bag to isolate the dirty ones. It has a TSA-approved combination lock and 360-degree wheels for easy gliding. Normally $295, find The Large on sale at Away, depending on color. Details below:

15% Off: Black, Plum, Sea Green, Canary, Green
30% Off: Navy, Cherry, Asphalt, Coast, Blush,Violet
50% Off: Amethyst, Minted, Waterfront, Amber, Glade, Peak, Rally, Jewel Blue, Halo, Moonstone, Jade, Brick, Sky, Sand, Sandbar, White
6
The Backpack
Away
This water-resistant nylon backpack features three compartments for a 15-inch laptop, clothes and essentials. Normally $195, find it on sale at Away, depending on color. Details below:

15% Off: Sea Green, Canary
50% Off: Black Diamond, Black, Navy, Green, Asphalt, Coast, Sand
7
The Longitude Tote
Away
This leather travel tote has room for a 13-inch laptop and an extra set of clothes. It features a removable strap you can slide over your suitcases like a pass-through pocket. Normally $245, find it on sale at Away.

50% Off - Black, Navy, Buff, Pine, Ruby

SHOP AWAY’S FIRST-EVER SALE

WomenBest dealsStyleAway luggagesale