Baby Sweetly Interrupts Meteorologist Mom's Weather Forecast

A TV meteorologist in Los Angeles is getting showered with praise for the way she deftly handled an unexpected cameo by her 9-month-old son.

Leslie Lopez was delivering the forecast on ABC affiliate KABC when her child, Nolan, suddenly popped up to say howdy. He seemed heedless that his mom, working from home, was on live TV.

Mr. Friday made a surprise appearance this morning. 😂❤️ https://t.co/9mkYDwLJvX — Leslie Lopez (@abc7leslielopez) January 28, 2021

Nolan’s head was initially blocked by the headers at the bottom of the screen, but Lopez knew he was looking for cuddles and picked him up, allowing the camera to see him.

“He walks now, guys,” Lopez said. “So I’ve lost all control.”

The clip has since gone viral on Twitter, with many people charmed by the cute child and his ready-for-anything mom.

This is joyous and beautiful. And it shouldn't feel like such a rarity.



Moms work. It's okay if we see their children. https://t.co/A1zExKIwd0 — Geraldine (@everywhereist) January 28, 2021

Man... I LOVE stuff from home and seeing things like this. Really fun and good for her for embracing it and smiling. Handled it great :) https://t.co/7pkp6WExav — Kevin Shockey (@KevinShockey) January 28, 2021

this is the best thing i've seen today https://t.co/yTprFOHwMs — Susan Fowler (@susanthesquark) January 28, 2021

"He walks now, guys, so I've lost all control." True statement and more proof working moms can handle anything https://t.co/2eNyr9h9QL — Katie Zezima (@katiezez) January 28, 2021

In my humble opinion, the news would be a LOT better if it had 500% more babies during broadcast. https://t.co/mWvhk0SZCO — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 28, 2021