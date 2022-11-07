Popular items from this list include:
• A sunset projection lamp that casts a warm rotating orange glow on your walls to create to perfect ambiance.
• A trendy and long-lasting dried floral bouquet made with neutral-hued pampas grass that won’t shed.
Advertisement
• A frameless aesthetic mirror with a wavy, modern design that stands on its own.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Two rainbow prism hanging suncatcher that refracts sunlight
2
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom nightlight
3
A plush blanket reviewers swear reminds them of the viral Barefoot Dreams throw
Advertisement
4
An eye-catching moon phase garland
5
A set of six teensy macaron boxes to hold all your tiny treasures
6
A mountable record display shelf
Advertisement
7
A dreamy pastel duvet cover set
8
A three-tiered ring floor lamp with removable rings
9
An simple cushioned hammock chair
Advertisement
10
A plush velvet ottoman with interior storage
11
A pair of corduroy pillow covers
12
A tissue box house that dispenses tissues through its chimney
Advertisement
13
A mesmerizing glass essential oil diffuser and humidifier
14
A popular geometric wire photo frame that can also hang
15
A disco ball planter
Advertisement
16
A mid-century modern molded desk chair
17
A dreamy knotted window curtain
18
Three remote control flameless flickering candles
Advertisement
19
A vintage-inspired light switch plate
20
A trendy and affordable dried bouquet or pampas grass
21
A floral tapestry
Advertisement
22
A set of popular fairy lights
23
A stunning floral-filled acrylic coaster
24
A set of two minimalist hooks
Advertisement
25
An art nouveau sculptural glass vase
26
A blank acrylic dry erase board
27
A fluffy area rug
Advertisement
28
A subtle catty-corner shelf
29
A set of four clear hanging vases
30
A multi-use tabletop organizer
Advertisement
31
A sweet little dust ruffle for your bed
32
A set of three floating shelves
33
Three wildflower digital downloads
Advertisement