A mid-century modern molded desk chair

Also available in black."I'm a 22-year-old law student, meaning I spend a LOT of time sitting at my desk (in this chair), often for 6+ hours at a time. This is week nine of my owning the chair, and here are my thoughts:You attach the legs to the white plastic, and you're ready to go. Extremely simple as far as DIY furniture goes.The plastic has no sharp edges, either. It actually has nice little 'lips' or ledges for the places where you would normally grab it to move it; a nice touch. It's also very lightweight, which makes it easy to move when you want to.I was worried it wouldn't fit a full-size adult, but it could definitely fit someone a little larger than myself.This makes a big difference in being able to sit in it for a long time. For some reason, I never get sore sitting in this thing for hours on end, but that may be different for someone much older than me or who has back problems since it is hard plastic. I think it would be easy to add a cushion, though. Much to my surprise, this thing seems very resistant to scuffing (unlike all of my other white furniture). Like I said, I regularly put my feet on this — nothing. Should it ever need cleaning, I think it would be easy to fix up with a magic eraser, but so far it's not even a little dirty." — Nicole Saleh