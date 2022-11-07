Shopping
33 Bedroom Decor Upgrades To Make You Love Your Space

Refresh and customize your room with everything from new lighting to bedding (and other unique decorative touches).
Emma Lord
An <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=-6363fa98e4b0fee755964360&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1099935036%2Fcolorful-art-nouveau-scandi-style-vases%3Fawc%3D6220_1667507458_60a24eba346f4d43ea5bcbba6a8af337&pl=la" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="art nouveau sculptural glass vase" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6363fa98e4b0fee755964360" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=-6363fa98e4b0fee755964360&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1099935036%2Fcolorful-art-nouveau-scandi-style-vases%3Fawc%3D6220_1667507458_60a24eba346f4d43ea5bcbba6a8af337&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">art nouveau sculptural glass vase</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/DHP-Century-Modern-Molded-Lightweight/dp/B01601KOK8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6363fa98e4b0fee755964360%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mid-century modern molded chair" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6363fa98e4b0fee755964360" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/DHP-Century-Modern-Molded-Lightweight/dp/B01601KOK8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6363fa98e4b0fee755964360%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">mid-century modern molded chair</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sensor-Night-Light-Changing-Mushroom/dp/B00RE0M1O2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6363fa98e4b0fee755964360%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="color changing mushroom LED nightlight" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6363fa98e4b0fee755964360" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sensor-Night-Light-Changing-Mushroom/dp/B00RE0M1O2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6363fa98e4b0fee755964360%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">color changing mushroom LED nightlight</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Y-STOP-Superior-Durability-Cushions/dp/B07DW7RYD3?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6363fa98e4b0fee755964360%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="hanging hammock chair." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6363fa98e4b0fee755964360" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Y-STOP-Superior-Durability-Cushions/dp/B07DW7RYD3?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6363fa98e4b0fee755964360%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">hanging hammock chair.</a>
Amazon, Etsy
Popular items from this list include:

• A sunset projection lamp that casts a warm rotating orange glow on your walls to create to perfect ambiance.

• A trendy and long-lasting dried floral bouquet made with neutral-hued pampas grass that won’t shed.

• A frameless aesthetic mirror with a wavy, modern design that stands on its own.

1
www.amazon.com
Two rainbow prism hanging suncatcher that refracts sunlight
Promising review: "They actually were bigger than I anticipated which was actually pretty awesome. I hung them in the window of my office and it's beautiful when they catch light. Definitely worth the money when it puts a smile on your face." — Emmy Ann
$7.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom nightlight
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
$6.48 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A plush blanket reviewers swear reminds them of the viral Barefoot Dreams throw
Available in 16 styles and two sizes.

Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
$28.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
An eye-catching moon phase garland
Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the gray/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." — jhsgf
$18.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A set of six teensy macaron boxes to hold all your tiny treasures
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." — Mary
$6.99 at Amazon
6
Ali Faccenda / BuzzFeed / Record Racks
A mountable record display shelf
Record Racks is a Texas-based Etsy shop established in 2015 that specializes in custom record shelves. Available in 14 colors.

Promising review: This is my second shelf from Record Racks since I moved and had one up on my wall in my childhood bedroom. I originally saw it on someone's TikTok two years ago and immediately ran to the internet to find it. It's one of my fave ways to display my records and doubles as a fun wall piece. It's such a conversation starter and def want to get a bunch of these for my friends for the holidays this year. It easily applies to the wall with command strips (these are provided for you) and your installation is complete!" –– Ali Faccenda, Buzzfeed
$17.99 at Etsy
7
Amazon
A dreamy pastel duvet cover set
Available in sizes Twin–Cal king and in 13 colors.

Promising review: "In the process of giving our bedroom a new makeover. Needed new bedding ASAP for our new mattress. I work 12–13 hours a night in healthcare; I’m exhausted and the last thing I want to do is shop. I took a chance with this duvet cover. Couldn’t beat the price! If I could give the quality and comfort of this Duvet cover and pillowcases 10 stars, I would!! Definitely a great buy at an extremely affordable price. The quality exceeded my expectations. It is so soft, true to size and color, wrinkle-free, and has a well-made zipper at the bottom. There are also ties on the inside to keep your Duvet in place. I absolutely LOVE everything about this cover. Can’t wait to get home in my bed after a long, exhausting work shift on my feet. My furbaby loves it too! Thanks Amazon for simplifying my life! " – Theresa
$29.99+ at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A three-tiered ring floor lamp with removable rings
Brightech is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting. This lighting is available in three colors.

Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." — Carmelita Joy

$89.99 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
An simple cushioned hammock chair
Available in three colors.

Promising review: "BUY THIS HAMMOCK. I've never owned a hammock before and I used to always tell my parents when I got old enough in my own home I would buy one. This hammock did not disappoint!! I'm 24 and put this hammock up by myself with the help of a stud finder on my balcony. It's so comfortable and cozy, I've fallen asleep in it several times. The pocket on the inside is convenient for holding my phone or a book. The pillows aren’t super fluffy so I added another pillow with it and a blanket and boom, maximum comfort." —Tee
$39.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A plush velvet ottoman with interior storage
Available in eight colors.

Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." — Monica N.
$59.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A pair of corduroy pillow covers
Available in 27 colors and 7 sizes. If you're looking for affordable pillow inserts to match the covers, you can buy a set of two 18x18 hypoallergenic pillow inserts on Amazon for $15.99.

Promising review: "These pillow covers exceeded my expectations. I needed to cover up some older and worn decorative pillows, so I chose solid corduroy to accent my home colors. The cool thing about these covers is that, along with fitting well, the fabric is super soft! Most decorative pillow covers tend to be scratchy; we ACTUALLY use our pillows for naps, so this is great! The coverings easily slipped over my pillows, and the zipper closing worked with ease. The color was just as shown (blue). I will definitely order these again." — zbergteacher
$14.99 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A tissue box house that dispenses tissues through its chimney
Available in four colors.

Promising review: "I first spotted this at a swank modern hotel room with all-white decor. I love how it hides an unsightly branded tissue box — it practically vanishes! so I had to buy it for my child's bedroom! It looks so cute with the tissue-y 'billow' of smoke, and is functional too. Every modern minimalist's dream, it could be sold at the MoMA or in an Alessi-type store. If you love white decor, modernist furniture, and lean towards a clean minimalist, Scandinavian style, you'll be very happy with this purchase." — nycgirl
$8 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A mesmerizing glass essential oil diffuser and humidifier
Available in seven styles.

Promising reviews: "It’s beautiful!! Best oil diffuser I’ve ever had. Everyone is asking me where I got it at. Gives off a lot of mist, makes my whole room smell wonderful, and it’s a great conversation piece. Highly recommend it." — Danielle Martinez
$29.97 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A popular geometric wire photo frame that can also hang
Available in six colors and sizes 4x4, 4x6, 5x7, 8x10, and multi.

Promising review: "Can I just say I love this picture frame. It looks much more expensive than it was, and everybody who sees it compliments it! It makes me way too happy. Happier than a picture frame should. It makes me want to go buy a bunch of other stuff from Umbra because it is all very cool." — Monica Wood
$16.33 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A disco ball planter
Promising review: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party. Cannot recommend enough." — Phil
$29.97 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A mid-century modern molded desk chair
Also available in black.

Promising review: "I'm a 22-year-old law student, meaning I spend a LOT of time sitting at my desk (in this chair), often for 6+ hours at a time. This is week nine of my owning the chair, and here are my thoughts: I. LOVE. This. Chair. Setup was a breeze. You attach the legs to the white plastic, and you're ready to go. Extremely simple as far as DIY furniture goes. This thing is STURDY. I have no reservations standing on it. The plastic has no sharp edges, either. It actually has nice little 'lips' or ledges for the places where you would normally grab it to move it; a nice touch. It's also very lightweight, which makes it easy to move when you want to. This thing is COMFY. I was worried it wouldn't fit a full-size adult, but it could definitely fit someone a little larger than myself. The bottom is longer and wider than a normal chair, meaning I can lean backward in it easily, or sit at an angle (half-cross legged) with my foot on the chair. This makes a big difference in being able to sit in it for a long time. For some reason, I never get sore sitting in this thing for hours on end, but that may be different for someone much older than me or who has back problems since it is hard plastic. I think it would be easy to add a cushion, though. Much to my surprise, this thing seems very resistant to scuffing (unlike all of my other white furniture). Like I said, I regularly put my feet on this — nothing. Should it ever need cleaning, I think it would be easy to fix up with a magic eraser, but so far it's not even a little dirty. 10/10, would recommend." — Nicole Saleh
$89.99 at Amazon
17
Urban Outfitters
A dreamy knotted window curtain
Available in three colors.

Promising review: "Single panel is perfect for my window. I love the way it catches the light and gives my whole space a beautiful orange glow. Debating which color to put in my living room. A little short, wish there were more heights for different windows and colors because these are the best." — Soto804
$59 at Urban Outfitters
18
www.amazon.com
Three remote control flameless flickering candles
Available in four styles.

Promising review: "Too cool! Looks super realistic! Great investment. I was looking for an alternative to actual candles to light up my new apartment and these flameless ones sufficed! Looks so real my sister was surprised and didn't believe they were artificial LOL. The cool thing about them being battery operated is that you don't have to have all the candles in one place. They come as a set of three and I have two on my coffee table and the other one in the guest bathroom. Anyhoo I am about to place another order after I submit this review. I would like to put some in the master bedroom and bathroom! Hmm I think I will put some in my office as well...why not! Thanks, Amazon!" — Diane Diane
$26.99+ at Amazon
19
Atomic Surplus / Etsy
A vintage-inspired light switch plate
Atomic Surplus is an Idaho-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in handmade home accessories. Available in a variety of styles and colors.

Promising review: "These plates are fantastic and Sam is great to work with. I placed a large order and changed out every plate in the house. They look fantastic and I'm so happy I stumbled on Atomic Surplus. What a terrific find." — Meg Morton
$30 at Etsy
20
Amazon
A trendy and affordable dried bouquet or pampas grass
Available in eight varieties.

Promising review: "Bought for various height vases with narrow openings. You have to fluff up by lightly by shaking or using blow dryer to get more volume. They look super cute and boho-style." –– Katie B.
$18.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A floral tapestry
Promising review: "I love this tapestry! It inspired the new color scheme for my bedroom. It really helped dress up my apartment wall since I can’t paint them." — Amazon customer
$17.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A set of popular fairy lights
Available in five styles.

Promising review: "Love the ease of these lights! I bought two sets for two different bedrooms for my daughters and they ABSOLUTELY love them! They are easy to hang up over the curtains. I love that I don’t have to worry about trying to string together several strands of Christmas lights that are way too long and super heavy over the curtain rod. The LED lights are very lightweight so they don’t put any extra weight on my curtain rods. Also, we love the different light modes that it can do. My girls love the warm glow that it gives to their bedrooms. The first thing my almost teenage daughter said was, 'My room looks like a Pinterest room!' So overall, it was a WIN-WIN! Definitely worth the money!" — stayathomemom
$19.99 at Amazon
23
Poppy & Pour/Etsy
A stunning floral-filled acrylic coaster
Poppy & Pour is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in custom flower coasters, keychains, and more.

Promising review: "I got the surprise option with and without the gold rim, and I’m so happy that I got an even balance of white and multicolored coasters. These are so beautiful and can’t wait to use them!" — Jenny H.
$14+ at Etsy
24
www.amazon.com
A set of two minimalist hooks
Available in two colors.

Promising review: "I am chronically cold and have a bunch of very nice knit cardigans. I usually end up leaving them laying over chair backs or recliners and cluttering things up, so I bought these to have a good place to hang them. The thick wood prevents stretching damage from the weight of the sweaters, and not using a hook prevents damage and holes in the knit. Definitely worth the upgrade." — Amazon customer
$17.99 at Amazon
25
Silc Stuff/Etsy
An art nouveau sculptural glass vase
Silc Stuff is a UK-based Etsy shop that specializes in home decor. Available in 20 styles.

Promising review: "Really beautiful vases. Seller replied quickly when I asked about combining shipping. Made such a great wedding gift! Thank you!" —cookfromthehip
$28.33+ at Etsy
26
1801 & Co/Etsy
A blank acrylic dry erase board
1801 & Co. is a Minnesota-based, family-owned Etsy shop established in 2016 that specializes in family wall calendars, chore charts, wedding signs, and more. Available in multiple thicknesses and sizes as well as three hardware colors.

Promising review: "I love it! I got it so fast after ordering and it’s perfect. I love the sleek design for my small home office space. I can’t function at work without a dry erase board but couldn’t find any that would look nice in my office space which is in the corner of my master bedroom! Having functional office space but not LOOK like office in the bedroom is challenging but this acrylic board is PERFECT. The black pen that comes with it is very nice fine tip and erases without a trace." — Dawn Powell
$11.97+ at Etsy
27
Amazon
A fluffy area rug
Available in 13 colors.

Promising review: "Best rug EVER!! No seriously ... it is so soft! Bought this one for our living room. We have a similar rug we purchased at Lowe's for three times the price for our bedroom and my husband and I decided that we would buy this one again instead. We are actually ordering two more for the baby's room and our middle daughter's room. So many people have complimented this rug and asked us to send them the link!" — Ashley Bryan
$23.99 at Amazon
28
Amazon
A subtle catty-corner shelf
Available in two sizes and three colors.

Promising review: "This is so perfect for my needs. I have a small bedroom room, but needed shelving for my plant and journals. It is very light and super easy to put together. Perfect for me and inexpensive. I got the large one." — monet
$26.28+ at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A set of four clear hanging vases
Promising review: "These are beautiful and simple. The hangers work perfectly in the drywall of my apartment that basically nothing works on (it just crumbles with everything else I’ve tried). You get a hook with four tiny nails that essentially leave no trace but pinpricks in your wall. These look beautiful! And I will be buying more. They’re so simple and modern. They fit an entire bouquet in each vase or you can do less. Love it!" — Hillary
$21.99 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A multi-use tabletop organizer
Available in three colors.

Promising review: "I didn’t want anything too bulky on my nightstand but I like to have several books I like to read in bed. I previously had them stacked on top of each other and found this and was afraid it might be cheaply made but it is sturdy and beautiful! I’m such a bookworm and I am in love with this added piece to my room." — Stephy Lynn
$15.99 at Amazon
31
Amazon
A sweet little dust ruffle for your bed
Available in four colors in Twin, Full, Queen, and King sizes.

Promising review: "Works great — length is perfect for raising a bed for extra storage or using it normally. It's nonslip and easy to put on." — Amazon customer
$14.99 at Amazon
32
Amazon
A set of three floating shelves
Available in five styles.

Promising review: "These I have to say are super cute and trendy. I have wanted shelves like this for so long but nothing stood out, then I came across these. They are exactly what I was looking for with colors! They are made very well, for the price. Comes with all the hardware to install and easy as you have to screw on the brackets yourself. I love that you have a few different choice on how to put the bracket." — Janna
$19.99+ at Amazon
33
Susan Fern Art/Etsy
Three wildflower digital downloads
Susan Fern Art is a Washington-based Etsy shop established in 2014 that specializes in watercolor prints; the artist, a retired nurse, donates 100% of the purchase price to national programs that serve impoverished, homeless, and at-risk youth.

Promising review: "These flower paintings are so pretty and delicate! They are perfect for my bedroom. Plus Susan was kind enough to share her professional printer and discount code with me so I could get 20% off! You should definitely ask her about that if you buy anything. I would definitely recommend this shop." — Beth Bordelon
$11.20+ at Etsy
