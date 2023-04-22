Ben Affleck Shares One Upsetting Truth About 'Superhuman' Wife Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is convinced that wife Jennifer Lopez has a “superhuman” ability.

“Let me tell you something that’s going to upset you,” he told Drew Barrymore on Friday’s episode of her self-titled talk show. “Jennifer just eats whatever she wants. ... Pizza, cookies, ice cream — everything.”

When a confounded Barrymore inquired how this was possible, the “Air” director said that exercise wasn’t the only factor at play in her good looks.

“She works out,” said Affleck. “I mean, I work out too. But I don’t magically appear to be 20 years old. … The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real, but also the superhuman thing is real.”

By the time he called Lopez “the most gorgeous woman in the world,” Barrymore had collapsed on her chair to take it all in.

“[Did] I put you to sleep?” Affleck asked.

“No, I’m swooning,” said Barrymore, adding that she was just “living vicariously through romance and men appreciating women.”

Lopez has always maintained that her looks are natural. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, who launched a skin care brand called JLo Beauty in 2021, has said that she’s “never done Botox or any other injectables or surgery” — but added that mantras are the real thing keeping her young.

“Affirmations are so important,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2018. “I am youthful and timeless. I tell myself that every day, a few times a day. It sounds like clichéd bullshit, but it’s not: Age is all in your mind. Look at Jane Fonda.”

Fonda herself might feel less favorable about Lopez, especially compared with someone like Affleck — who cherishes his rekindled romance with the singer.

“I am very lucky in my life that I have benefited from second chances,” he told The Wall Street Journal in 2021, when he was getting back together with Lopez following a breakup years earlier.