The Very Best Father’s Day Gifts For Every Type Of Dad

Whether your pop is a sports fiend, loves to garden, is trying to work out more or needs a new tech gadget, we’ve got you covered.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

An <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ninja-AF101-Fryer-Black-gray/dp/B07FDJMC9Q?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6467c1e0e4b0bfd644820eb5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="air fryer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6467c1e0e4b0bfd644820eb5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Ninja-AF101-Fryer-Black-gray/dp/B07FDJMC9Q?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6467c1e0e4b0bfd644820eb5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">air fryer</a>, a set of<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bose-QuietComfort-Bluetooth-Cancelling-Headphones/dp/B0BNK5GWB4?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6467c1e0e4b0bfd644820eb5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" new wireless headphones" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6467c1e0e4b0bfd644820eb5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bose-QuietComfort-Bluetooth-Cancelling-Headphones/dp/B0BNK5GWB4?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6467c1e0e4b0bfd644820eb5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> new wireless headphones</a> from Bose and a <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6467c1e0e4b0bfd644820eb5&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fbocce-ball-lawn-game-set-hearth-38-hand-8482-with-magnolia%2F-%2FA-80927099" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bocce ball set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6467c1e0e4b0bfd644820eb5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6467c1e0e4b0bfd644820eb5&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fbocce-ball-lawn-game-set-hearth-38-hand-8482-with-magnolia%2F-%2FA-80927099" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">bocce ball set</a>.
It seems to be widely believed that dads are trickier to shop for than moms. As a result, Mother’s Day gifts tend to be thoughtful and noteworthy, while Father’s Day gifts might feel a bit more like an afterthought. But if you’re reading this, you probably want to make your pops feel just as loved and appreciated.

To help keep things easy, we’ve curated a list of the very best Father’s Day gifts at a wide range of price ranges from popular retailers and brands like Amazon, Target and more. So whether your pop is a games fiend, loves to garden or needs a new tech gadget, we’ve got you covered. Pick up a little something special before time runs out and get ready to make his day.

1
Yeti
A Yeti Rambler travel mug
Scientific fact: Dads love travel mugs. And Yeti's Rambler is the perfect combination of form and function. It's available in 10 colors and can be customized with a name or a design and is available in two sizes: 20-ounce and 30-ounce. It comes with a leak-resistant lid and is dishwasher-safe, fits most cupholders and features vacuum insulation to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks icy cold.
$38 at Yeti
2
Amazon
Truff original black truffle hot sauce
If your dad is the kind of person who can't get enough spice in his meals, then he needs to try this unique and absolutely sensational hot sauce. It adds zest to a wide variety of cuisines and is infused with a delicious truffle flavor that will elevate the most casual of meals.
$14.99 at Amazon
3
Vuori
Vuori Meta joggers
Help him with his loungewear game and snag a pair of these joggers at Vuori. They're soft, comfy and perfect for relaxing days at home, but elegant enough to wear while running errands or hitting the farmer's market. They're available in six colors in sizes XS-XXL.
$128 at Vuori
4
Amazon
A Theragun Prime percussive device
Stop his aches and pains in their tracks with this must-have massage gun. Theragun's fifth-generation Bluetooth-connective massage gun offers percussive therapy that reaches deep into the muscle. It also features advanced sound insulation for ultra-quiet performance. Users can choose from four attachments and five speeds.
$349 at Amazon
5
Shinola
Shinola's The Canfield watch
How absolutely gorgeous is this watch? It has a hint of midcentury modern flair but is simple and contemporary enough to wear seamlessly with any dad aesthetic. It's streamlined, graceful and has an engraveable back. It's definitely a splurge, but it's a gift he'll remember for a lifetime.
$695 at Shinola
6
Amazon
A Ninja air fryer
Everyone wants an air fryer right now, and this Ninja option is one of Amazon's most popular. It's easy to clean and the basket, crisper plate and multi-layer rack are dishwasher-safe. Use it to crisp, roast, reheat and dehydrate, among other uses.
$89.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A Kindle Paperwhite e-reader
If your pop is an avid reader, then a sleek, lightweight Kindle is perfect for his bookworm needs. It has an adjustable warm light, a wide display, thin border, up to 10 weeks of battery life and quick page turns. It's easy on the eyes and even waterproof. Plus, it can be paired with an Audible subscription and is Bluetooth-compatible.
$139.99 at Amazon
8
Sephora
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Advanced Repair barrier cream
Help your dad get his skin care game together with this ultra-hydrating and healing cream from Kiehl's. It helps to relieve dry skin, reduce redness and helps to support the moisture barrier without making his skin feel weighed down or greasy.
$48 at Sephora
9
Amazon
A JBL Flip 5 waterproof portable bluetooth speaker
Get those tunes going wherever he may be with this lightweight, easy-to-use waterproof speaker from JBL. It's available in 14 colors with wireless Bluetooth streaming and 12 hours of battery life. It can be paired with other speakers and also sounds like a dream.
$89.95 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A Cuisinart wooden handle grill tool set
If you've got a grill master dad, then these are an absolute must. This essential grill tool set includes a spatula, cleaning brush, tongs, four stainless skewers and four corn cop holders. The long handles are elegant and help keep hands safe, while the durable steel ensures a long lifespan.
$22.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A GreenPan electric six-in-one contact grill and griddle
Does your papa love a panini? Then you need this compact grill. It's dishwasher-safe with reversible plates so you can have contact or flat-lay grilling, is easy to clean and has an adjustable cover to accommodate all food heights, from massive sandwiches to a lil' burrito. Use it as a contact grill, contact griddle, panini press, mixed grill/griddle, open grill or open griddle. You can also grab waffle plate attachments for an additional $59.99.
$179.95 at Amazon
12
Williams Sonoma
A Williams Sonoma gardening seat and tool set
Both practical and sweet, this gardening seat and tool set is a multitasking garden must-have. It's lightweight yet sturdy and features a detachable storage tote that comes with five outdoor tools made of chromed-steel and eucalyptus handles. The set includes a narrow-faced trowel, a broad-faced trowel, a garden fork, rake and weeder.
$129.95 at Williams Sonoma
13
Amazon
A Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Bluetooth suitcase turntable
Help Dad make use of his record collection with a portable turntable from Crosley. It's the perfect record player to reignite his passion for vinyl. It has Bluetooth connectivity so it can easily pair with speakers, plus adjustable pitch control, three speeds and its own full-range speaker system.
$44.99 at Amazon
14
R.E.I
Sockwell Circulator compression socks
There are so many reasons why wearing compression socks is a great idea. They're ideal for long-haul flights as well as for times when you have to be on your feet for prolonged periods of time. They can help increase blood flow, decrease swelling and maximize blood circulation. These socks are available in two sizes and come in a discreet, neutral dray hue.
$22.39 at R.E.I. (originally $29.95)
15
Calpak
Calpak Stevyn duffel bag
A travel bag always comes in handy, and this versatile duffel from Calpak is a wonderful option for weekend trips, as an overnight bag or as a carry-on. Lightweight and spacious, it has a large bottom compartment that's perfect for shoes and a roomy main compartment with various interior pockets to help you stay organized. Get it in one of 11 colors.
$98 at Calpak
16
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones
As soon as my dad spotted these headphones on my partner, he ordered a pair for himself. They're as good as it gets! They can be used wirelessly or wired, which makes them perfect for flights since you can hook them up to a screen. They're noise-canceling, comfortable and high-quality, making them a worthy investment. They're available in four colors.
$258.49+ at Amazon
17
Target
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Bocce Ball lawn game set
Dad will love a gift that encourages family togetherness, like a game. This Bocce ball set is a delightful way to pass the time. It comes with four pairs of bocce balls in red, yellow, blue and light blue hues and a small white pallino that acts as the target for the game. The canvas tote bag makes it effortlessly transportable, so he can take it with him when while traveling as well.
$74.99 at Target
18
CB2
A CB2 faux fur throw blanket
Dads like to be cozy, too, and this luxurious faux fur blanket from CB2 is sure to keep him nice and toasty. It's large, wildly soft and has a beautiful, touchable texture. It'll look amazing draped over the sofa or a bed.
$129 at CB2
19
Bespoke Post
A Yakoda Supply convertible fishing utility pack
Get him ready for the next family fishing trip with this multifunctional, versatile fishing utility bag. It can be worn as a hip pack, a sling or chest pack and can even be attached to a backpack or mounted on a boat. It has an external mesh zipper pocket, an external easy-access pocket with a velcro close, a roomy internal compartment with four organization pockets, webbing tabs and loops, a tippet holder and adapter and a removable shoulder strap.
$172 at Bespoke Post
20
Williams Sonoma
A Williams Sonoma IPA craft beer kit
If your old man is a beer guy, then this IPA beer-making kit is going to put a big smile on his face on Father's Day. It includes all the basic equipment and ingredients to make a delicious batch of beer.
$49.95 at Williams Sonoma
21
Amazon
An Apple Watch series 8
If he's been itching to get his hands on a smartwatch, then he needs to try the latest Apple Watch. Available in four colors on Amazon, it has a wide variety of features including a fitness tracker, blood oxygen and ECG apps, an always-on retina display and water resistance, among many other cool details.
$329 at Amazon
22
Amazon
"You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington" by Alexis Coe
If your dad is a history buff, then this book is a must-read. This myth-busting biography of our first president was rigorously researched by historian Alexis Coe and is told in a digestible and compelling narrative that he just won't put down.
$16.50 at Amazon
23
Amazon
An AeroGarden Harvest
For the dad that loves to cook but doesn't have a big outdoor garden, a countertop option is a must. He can grow veggies and herbs year-round with this indoor gardening system. It includes a gourmet seed pod kit containing Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint. It can grow up to six plants at a time, up to 12 inches tall. And because it uses soilless seed pods that grow with just water, it's practically mess-less. The control panel on the front of this sleek garden will let him know when it’s time to add water and plant food (included), and automatically turns the light on and off.
$79.95 at Amazon (originally $164.95)
