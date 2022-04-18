carlatomules / 500px via Getty Images Popcorn toppings take your snack from good to incredible. Here are the best ones you should be trying.

I am a popcorn fanatic who has made hundreds of bowls of popcorn. Any time can be popcorn time. I eat it at all hours, and sometimes when I’m feeling particularly lazy, I make it my whole meal.

As any popcorn obsessive will tell you, popcorn is the perfect snack. It’s filling, nutritious and a blank canvas for any kind of flavor you desire. It’s incredible.

Learning how to make popcorn perfectly at home is the first step. No topping can overcome burnt kernels; trust me, I’ve tried. The very best flavor comes from the stovetop method, but I also find the popcorn I’ve made from my single-use microwave popper to be totally acceptable for the days I’m hungry and need a snack, stat.

But what truly makes my popcorn the most-requested snack from friends and family is my toppings. Although melted butter is a classic, I’ve found that there are ways to have tasty popcorn without it.

But before I reveal my best tried-and-true picks, I have a quick note on methodology. I don’t use sweet combinations as I personally prefer savory popcorn. And with every topping listed below, I first add olive oil as soon as the popcorn is done and still hot, so that the topping sticks, and then add my topping of the day and salt to taste.

After excessive trial and error, here are the most crowd-pleasing delicious popcorn toppings you should be trying, according to me, a field researcher who has popped thousands of kernels for my own rigorous testing: