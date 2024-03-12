The Best Products For The Crepey Skin On Your Neck, According To Dermatologists

Most of us are familiar with crepe paper — that dry, finely wrinkled and fragile material you’ve probably seen at a birthday party or two. Thanks to a variety of factors like aging, weight loss and sun damage, skin can adopt a similar texture, especially on areas like the neck.
We corresponded with dermatologists who revealed that anyone wishing to regain a little more hydration, elasticity and smoothness in their neck skin can do so with products and ingredients that are widely available online.
According to Dr. Navin Arora, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Borealis Dermatology in New York, once you do find the right product cocktail for you and your skin, consistency is key.
“Regular use of skin care products that target skin elasticity and hydration can not only minimize the appearance of existing crepey skin but also strengthen the skin barrier against environmental stressors,” he said.
In the list ahead, learn which products and ingredients that Arora, along with other skin experts, say you should consider adding to your daily routine. You’ll find antioxidant serums, plumping treatments and other crepe-fighting goods.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.
A neck cream with a blend of five peptides
Dr. Elaine F. Kung
, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Future Bright Dermatology in New York, suggested the Nectifirm firming neck treatment (containing the famed antioxidants C and E) by Revision Skincare, a brand whose product offerings have been suggested to us before.
The formula features plant extracts and five different peptides which Kung explained are amino acids used as the building blocks for collagen production in the skin. The result is skin that appears more lifted, feels firmer and more resilient.
A collagen-boosting serum
Speaking of collagen and its essential role in skin elasticity, Kung also recommended this supercharged collagen-boosting serum formulated to make complexions dewy and plump so lines look less obvious and skin feels less dry. It uses a brand-exclusive 10% peptide complex as well as soothing aloe, collagen and hyaluronic acid, an tried-and-true humectant that helps to draw moisture into the skin to keep it hydrated.
A peptide and retinol neck complex
Dr. Navin Arora
, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Borealis Dermatology in New York, as well as Kung, suggested this neck-specific formula by SkinCeuticals, a clinical skin care brand that frequently comes with dermatologist's stamp of approval for their effective formulas.
"[It's] an amazing combination of retinol and peptides that is specifically formulated to tighten delicate neck skin," Arora said of this daily cream that contains a 0.2% concentration of slow-release retinol, a time-honored ingredient that accelerates the skin's cellular turnover rate, promoting collagen production. Hydrating seed oils are supplemented with a 5% glaucine complex, a plant-derived ingredient that can support skin's natural resistance to premature aging.
A cream that targets three main neck skin concerns
According to Arora, the Techno Neck Perfecting Cream by Skinbetter Science is popular product that improves crepiness, dryness, sagging, laxity and texture in the skin of the neck and décolleté. "A key ingredient is heptapeptide-7, a targeted peptide that supports the skin's collagen network," he said.
The formula contains a smart combination of hydroxy acids and a uniquely formulated form of vitamin A that's similar to retinol, but won't cause excess irritation. You can also expect a whole host of ingredients that can improve the look and feel of skin from niacinamide, a faithful brightener, squalane, an emollient to help skin retain moisture and a targeted peptide to plump fine lines.
An elastin- and collagen-promoting neck complex
Recommended by Kung, Alastin's Restorative Neck Complex claims to be a "next-generation skin tightener" that's specifically designed to address crepey skin on the neck and chest while also fighting redness and discoloration.
The product's power lies in a blend of active peptides that work to support the production of collagen and elastin. There's also the addition of phytoene and phytofluene, two powerful antioxidants that protect the skin from collagen-depleting stressors.
A popular skin barrier-strengthening cream
Board-certified and Texas-based dermatologist Dr. Seemal R. Desai
at Innovative Dermatology previously spoke
to HuffPost specifically about crepey skin and suggested the ever-favorite CeraVe moisturizing cream as a good hydrator for this particular skin concern.
"I recommend moisturizing with thick emollients, which helps to replace the ceramides and lipid concentration in the skin, which can help with overall skin hydration," Desai said. "I really like the CeraVe moisturizing brand line, and I recommend the creams over lotions. One of my favorite moisturizers in the entire world, and one I recommend to patients every day, is the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream. It’s a rich, non-greasy and fast-absorbing cream that releases a steady stream of moisturizing ingredients, including essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid. It’s also fragrance-free, so it’s great for even the most sensitive skin types.”
A highly rated retinol cream
"Retinol has been scientifically proven to thicken both the epidermis and the dermis," Kung said. "It also stimulates the production of collagen and elastin within the dermis." In order to find a suitable retinol-containing product we turned to a previous suggestion
from Dr. Y. Claire Chang
, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology.
This rapid wrinkle repair cream by Neutrogena uses an accelerated retinol complex to promote cellular turnover. It also contains a hydrating dose of hyaluronic acid, an ingredient suggested by Kung, and can be suitable in treating crepey skin.
Note that if you're new to retinols
, they do have the potential to cause mild flaking and irritation in the first couple weeks of use. They can also cause skin to be more sensitive to the sun, so it's important to wear sunscreen
.
A brightening and firming vitamin C serum
"Vitamin Cis a cofactor in collagen synthesis. Its antioxidant properties help protect skin cells from sun and environmental damage," Kung said, of this well-studied ingredient that can do everything from evening skin tone to addressing dullness and fine lines.
Though Kung didn't recommend a specific vitamin C-containing product, New York City-based board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Brendan Camppreviously suggested
this 15%-concentrated serum by Dr. Dennis Gross.
It also features lactic acid, a chemical exfoliant that can help address irregular skin texture and increase product absorption thereby enhancing antioxidant potential.
A derm-trusted tinted sunscreen
Both Kung and Arora stressed the importance of prevention when it comes to managing crepey skin, specifically when it comes to the damaging potential of the sun.
"Use sunscreen with zinc and titanium oxide," Kung said. "UV exposure breaks down collagen and elastin in skin that help it stay tight and firm. Once these fibers break down, the skin can loosen, thin and wrinkle."
Camp (along with several other dermatologists in the past) previously suggested
this sunscreen from Elta MD, which according to him, can also shield skin from visible UV rays in overhead lighting because of its tinted formula.
The zinc oxide- and octinoxate-based formula features SPF 46 along with high-purity niacinamide, a well-known anti-inflammatory that reduces redness and helps to restore damaged skin.
A UPF 50+ -infused neck scarf
While on the topic of sun protection for your neck, Camp previously
said that you should consider wearing a scarf or neck gaiter made of lightweight UPF fabric. "Ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) fabrics provide protection by blocking the sun’s rays. Sun scarves and neck gaiters can complement an SPF moisturizer," he said.
Based on his suggestion, we found this gender-neutral bandana made from a soft and cool UPF fabric blocks 98% of the sun's harmful UVA and UVB rays. It comes in four colors like black, apricot and white.