The Best Products For The Crepey Skin On Your Neck, According To Dermatologists

A highly rated retinol cream

"Retinol has been scientifically proven to thicken both the epidermis and the dermis," Kung said. "It also stimulates the production of collagen and elastin within the dermis." In order to find a suitable retinol-containing product we turned to a previous suggestion from Dr. Y. Claire Chang , a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology.This rapid wrinkle repair cream by Neutrogena uses an accelerated retinol complex to promote cellular turnover. It also contains a hydrating dose of hyaluronic acid, an ingredient suggested by Kung, and can be suitable in treating crepey skin.Note that if you're new to retinols , they do have the potential to cause mild flaking and irritation in the first couple weeks of use. They can also cause skin to be more sensitive to the sun, so it's important to wear sunscreen