The Best Products For The Crepey Skin On Your Neck, According To Dermatologists

Most of us are familiar with crepe paper — that dry, finely wrinkled and fragile material you’ve probably seen at a birthday party or two. Thanks to a variety of factors like aging, weight loss and sun damage, skin can adopt a similar texture, especially on areas like the neck.

We corresponded with dermatologists who revealed that anyone wishing to regain a little more hydration, elasticity and smoothness in their neck skin can do so with products and ingredients that are widely available online.

According to Dr. Navin Arora, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Borealis Dermatology in New York, once you do find the right product cocktail for you and your skin, consistency is key.

“Regular use of skin care products that target skin elasticity and hydration can not only minimize the appearance of existing crepey skin but also strengthen the skin barrier against environmental stressors,” he said.

In the list ahead, learn which products and ingredients that Arora, along with other skin experts, say you should consider adding to your daily routine. You’ll find antioxidant serums, plumping treatments and other crepe-fighting goods.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.