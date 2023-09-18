This Slept-On Skin Care Brand Is A Dermatologist’s Best-Kept Secret

I first came upon Revision Skincare many years ago while on the hunt for a new tinted moisturizer and SPF combo. I was bowled over by the brand’s gorgeous formula, which led me down the rabbit hole to discover its many highly effective, skin-loving beauty products.
In the coming years, I noticed that this brand is surprisingly slept on — you don’t see influencers hawking it on their social media feeds, and I rarely come across brand advertising organically — yet dermatologists are constantly singing Revision Skincare’s praises.
Their products are formulated with high-quality, powerful and effective active ingredients that have earned the brand a devoted following. You can find them at retailers like Amazon, Dermstore and even Walmart, but it’s not as zeitgeisty as comparable luxury beauty brands like iS Clinical, SkinCeuticals, PCA Skin or Elemis, despite being just as beloved by customers.
Per their site, Revision Skincare’s innovative formulas are made with medical-grade ingredients that prioritize skin health. Even their most powerful products are designed to protect the skin’s microbiome and natural moisture barrier, providing optimal results when used in tandem with each other.
Below, I’ve curated some of Revision Skincare’s most popular products, including my beloved tinted SPF and some others dermatologists have recommended to HuffPost over the years. Take their accompanying glowing reviews under consideration and pick up a few of these essentials yourself.
Revision Skincare Intellishade Original anti-aging tinted moisturizer SPF 45
This is the tinted moisturizer and sunscreen that tipped the scales for me, and it has since come highly recommended by dermatologists who have spoken to HuffPost as well as my personal dermatologist. New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick
It feels silky smooth, lightweight and nourishing. It has a universal sheer mineral tint that brightens and evens out skin tone, making it a great foundation replacement for anyone looking to simplify their morning routine. It's the best way to get a healthy glow.

Promising reviews:
"I really lOVE the perfect SHADE MATCH this SPF has. It is really the best skin match I have ever head in an SPF...(elta md tint is way too Orange for me). This Revision Intellishade SPF 45 is also great bc I have survived face surgery after having skin cancer, so i HAVE to wear an SPF if i go outside at all !!! However....after wearing this...it feels just SO HEAVY, like I am wearing a mask...and then my combo skin got a little too dry. So that's why I did 3 stars..the price is ridiculous....the heavy feeling on my face is very uncomfortable to me, and then the dryness of my skin later is why 3 stars. Thank You...hope this was helpful." — Angela at Dermstore
"Revision is my go to brand for tinted moisturizer with SPF. It blends well and matches most skin colors. Intellishade original has definitely helped my skin's appearance and health!" — Amy at Amazon
"I learned of this product at my dermatologist office. Not only a great sunscreen, but better yet, gives your face a nice even tone while covering blemishes and sunspots like I have." — Thomas Smith at Amazon
DEJ face cream
Another Garshick recommendation
Eleven complementary antioxidants and lipids like ceramides, cholesterol and fatty acids ensure this product packs a powerful and protective punch.

Promising review:
“Revision DEJ face cream makes my skin look so much better-it plumps up fine lines, and makes my skin glow. I highly recommend! My dermatologist recommended it to me, and this is my second bottle.” — H at Dermstore
“This face cream is the best in the business! I use it day and night and have seen a difference in my skin since starting it six months ago!” — Chrystal P. at Revision Skincare
Revision Skincare YouthFull lip replenisher
My colleague Janie Campbell swears by
this Revision Skincare lip treatment. She was intrigued by the fact that it’s rich in peptides, including palmitoyl tripeptide-1
and palmitoyl tripeptide-38
After one overnight application, she could see the difference the next morning. It's a game-changer for anyone who wants to improve the appearance of their lips without going under the needle, and is a nice juicy option for the dry fall and winter months.

Promising reviews:
"It actually works! My Dermatologist recommended this to me. Results are noticeable some in the beginning but with daily use (throughout the day) my lips are fuller, less wrinkles! (age 46)" — Amy Gragg at Amazon
at Amazon
"Didn't want to love this product due to the price point but it really works. Gives me a plump lip filler look when left on overnight. Definitely prefer this to the laneige lip mask. It does have a sticky/tacky feel so best to use overnight vs during the day." — Lindsey at Dermstore
at Dermstore
Revision Skincare Nectifirm cream
In a previous HuffPost article
on skin-firming products, Dr. Janiene Luke
It's formulated to address typical signs of aging that can appear on the neck and décolletage, like crepey skin, excess adipose tissue, fine lines and wrinkles.

Promising reviews:
: "I have been using necktifirm neck cream for the last seven years. I recommend 100%. It tightens and smooth the neck." — Maria at Dermstore
"My dermatologist recommended this product for my concern. I have been using this for 2 years and it works really well. I used to have crept skin around my neck and chest but now it is gone." — Kimberly A Thorn at Amazon
"I’m 60+ and thought there was no help for my neck, which is saggy and wrinkled while my face is still firm and I’m mistaken to be much younger than my birth certificate claims. I’ve been using this product for a couple of weeks and although it’s not dramatic, I do see improvement already and hope has been restored that I can continue seeing more results in time. At this stage, even a small improvement is a big deal, so I’m sticking with this one for sure!" — Beth at Dermstore
Revision Skincare Brightening facial wash
People often disregard the importance of a good facial cleanser, but when they're loaded up with deliciously active ingredients then they really do make a difference. This formula not only washes away makeup, dirt, grime and sweat but it can help to combat congestion and breakouts thanks to salicylic acid and brightens the complexion with the help of glycolic acid, vitamin C, licorice and more.

Promising reviews:
: "I have super sensitive facial skin with mild keratosis pilaris, and it tends to get angry with most face washes and lotions. I don't like spending money unnecessarily on skin products, but I tried a sample of this a few years ago from my dermatologist and now I don't buy anything else. I noticed I don't even get the occasional pimple in the T zone anymore. Tends to be a little bit drying, but since I always follow up immediately with a good face lotion, my face is happy. I only need to wash daily now. In case it helps anyone, the facial lotion my skin tolerates best seems to be Aveda Botanital Kinetics for sensitive skin; it's non-fragranced, etc." — Lyra at Amazon
"Wonderful product for sensitive skin prone to hyperpigmentation. Effectively brightens while being very gentle. Highly recommend!" — Keerthika at Dermstore
"I use this cleanser in the morning. It has a fresh citrusy scent, not overpowering & it does brighten up my face. I had a sample that I ordered the full size. So far so good." — Michelle at Dermstore
"I absolutely love this face wash. It is great for acne-prone skin." — Alicia at Dermstore
Revision Skincare C+ correcting complex
Get your glow on with this Revision Skincare complex. It's rich in vitamin C, promotes healthy, youthful skin and helps reduce the look of dark spots and sun damage. It's an investment, but one your skin will thank you for. If you've been looking to add vitamin C to your skin care repertoire, then this glow maker is just what you're looking for.

Promising reviews:
: "Product works very well. I ordered this product after my dermatologist recommended this line of skin care. I was quite pleased with the results. I noticed a marked improvement with the way my skin looked with continued use. I definitely plan to purchase it again." — Elaine Sardi at Amazon
"It really works for me! For years like I mean forever I have been searching for the right product. I have very sensitive skin and I suffer from hyperpigmentation. I even went to a dermatologist and nothing worked. I saw this on instagram and I thought to give it a try. It was very expensive but I was desperate. And now I don’t regret it. I bought the facial wash and I apply this treatment every night. The amazing thing is that, I saw the difference within a week. Now I am slowly buying other products and would create a routinely regimen for my face." — Verified User