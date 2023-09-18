This Slept-On Skin Care Brand Is A Dermatologist’s Best-Kept Secret

I first came upon Revision Skincare many years ago while on the hunt for a new tinted moisturizer and SPF combo. I was bowled over by the brand’s gorgeous formula, which led me down the rabbit hole to discover its many highly effective, skin-loving beauty products.

In the coming years, I noticed that this brand is surprisingly slept on — you don’t see influencers hawking it on their social media feeds, and I rarely come across brand advertising organically — yet dermatologists are constantly singing Revision Skincare’s praises.

Their products are formulated with high-quality, powerful and effective active ingredients that have earned the brand a devoted following. You can find them at retailers like Amazon, Dermstore and even Walmart, but it’s not as zeitgeisty as comparable luxury beauty brands like iS Clinical, SkinCeuticals, PCA Skin or Elemis, despite being just as beloved by customers.

Per their site, Revision Skincare’s innovative formulas are made with medical-grade ingredients that prioritize skin health. Even their most powerful products are designed to protect the skin’s microbiome and natural moisture barrier, providing optimal results when used in tandem with each other.

Below, I’ve curated some of Revision Skincare’s most popular products, including my beloved tinted SPF and some others dermatologists have recommended to HuffPost over the years. Take their accompanying glowing reviews under consideration and pick up a few of these essentials yourself.

