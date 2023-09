This Slept-On Skin Care Brand Is A Dermatologist’s Best-Kept Secret

Revision Skincare Intellishade Original anti-aging tinted moisturizer SPF 45

This is the tinted moisturizer and sunscreen that tipped the scales for me, and it has since come highly recommended by dermatologists who have spoken to HuffPost as well as my personal dermatologist. New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick pointed out that as an all-in-one sunscreen and moisturizer, it's great for daily use, but also contains some antioxidant benefits to help protect skin from daily stressors. It feels silky smooth, lightweight and nourishing. It has a universal sheer mineral tint that brightens and evens out skin tone, making it a great foundation replacement for anyone looking to simplify their morning routine. It's the best way to get a healthy glow.: "I really lOVE the perfect SHADE MATCH this SPF has. It is really the best skin match I have ever head in an SPF...(elta md tint is way too Orange for me). This Revision Intellishade SPF 45 is also great bc I have survived face surgery after having skin cancer, so i HAVE to wear an SPF if i go outside at all !!! However....after wearing this...it feels just SO HEAVY, like I am wearing a mask...and then my combo skin got a little too dry. So that's why I did 3 stars..the price is ridiculous....the heavy feeling on my face is very uncomfortable to me, and then the dryness of my skin later is why 3 stars. Thank You...hope this was helpful." — Angela at Dermstore "Revision is my go to brand for tinted moisturizer with SPF. It blends well and matches most skin colors. Intellishade original has definitely helped my skin's appearance and health!" — Amy at Amazon "I learned of this product at my dermatologist office. Not only a great sunscreen, but better yet, gives your face a nice even tone while covering blemishes and sunspots like I have." — Thomas Smith at. Amazon