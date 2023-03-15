Conservative Pundit Can't Define ‘Woke’ During Interview About Her Book On Wokeness

Conservative commentator Bethany Mandel co-authored a whole book on the “current woke indoctrination” supposedly going on around the country. But when asked to define the term at the very center of it, she flopped.

Mandel struggled for half a minute to come up with an answer to what “woke” means during an appearance Tuesday on “Rising,” a web series produced by The Hill.

“This is going to be one of those moments that goes viral,” she predicted, accurately.

In the end, the author of “Stolen Youth: How Radicals Are Erasing Innocence and Indoctrinating a Generation” — released earlier this month — offered that “woke is something that’s very hard to define,” and said it had to do with reorganizing society “to create hierarchies of oppression.”

“It’s hard to explain in a 15-second sound bite,” she said with an apology.

“Rising” host Briahna Joy Gray responded, “Take your time.”

Longer exchange: https://t.co/BscQ0kDSnn pic.twitter.com/WMJf6xxYcL — Rising (@HillTVLive) March 15, 2023

But Mandel was then rescued by the program’s conservative co-host, Robby Soave, who stepped in to say, “It’s definitely something that you know what it is when you see it.”

The term “woke” originated among English-speaking Black communities, becoming more widely used in the age of social media to describe an awareness of systemic discrimination and inequality. The 2014 police killing of Black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, rocketed the word to prominence on Twitter.

