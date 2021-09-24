Beyoncé Writes Letter About Turning 40: I Understand 'How Fragile Life Truly Is'

Beyoncé this week shared with fans what it means to her to turn 40 and, in a heartfelt letter, imparted some wisdom she’s gleaned.

The “Black Parade” singer, who turned 40 earlier this month, shared the letter on her website and thanked fans for celebrating with her. She went on to say that this is “the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment.”

“It’s the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times. I thought I knew that at 21 or 30 ... but I didn’t,” she shared.

She went on to say the “more mature” she becomes, “the more I understand and the deeper my joy grows. ”

“There’s a freedom and liberation knowing that I’ve made it to the other side of my sacrifice. I’m finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I’ve worked so hard to plant my whole life,” she added.

The 28-time Grammy winner said she scoffs at people who have “tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to be old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F’d UP.”

“This has absolutely been the best I’ve felt in my life. I’m so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN!” she said emphatically.

The mom of Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter concluded her note by saying her fans “bring sooooo much joy into my life” and that she hopes her “art can continue to bring a little joy into yours.”

Happy Birthday Bey!