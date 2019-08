NOW PLAYING

“Big Brother on Steroids”: A Look at Newark’s 24/7 Public Surveillance System

Anyone can see what’s going on in Newark, New Jersey. Using the Citizen Virtual Patrol, the public has 24/7 access to the city’s growing network of surveillance cameras. Officials say it’s part of an effort to reduce crime and restore community trust in the police. Opponents say the system leaves room for civil rights abuse and privacy violations.