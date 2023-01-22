What's Hot

Michael Cohen Tears Apart Trump And The Lows He Could Go With Classified Info

GOP Group Played Graphic Footage Of Breonna Taylor Death In Public: Reports

Violent Protest Erupts In Downtown Atlanta Over Police Killing Of Activist

Jennifer Coolidge Makes TikTok Debut In Hilarious Video With Jennifer Lopez

Elon Musk's New Blue Twitter Checks For Taliban Leaders Vanish After Outrage: Reports

Trump Withdraws Lawsuit Against New York Attorney General Letitia James

Jeremy Renner Reveals He Broke '30 Plus' Bones In Snow Plow Accident

Peru Closes Machu Picchu As Anti-government Protests Grow

Things George Santos Is Accused Of Lying About (That We Know Of So Far)

Kim Kardashian Gives Speech At Harvard Business School

Massive Floating Trash Dump Forms In Balkan River

Ron DeSantis’ ‘Anti-Woke’ Education Agenda Just Got A Big Boost

Comedysaturday night liveblack resorts

'Saturday Night Live' Spoofs With 'The Black Lotus,' Where Guests Can't Get Away With 'Tude

“All the decadence, all the intrigue — none of the foolishness."
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

|
Screen Shot/NBC/Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live” spoofed the second season of “The White Lotus” at a tony Italian resort with a Black staff who won’t be taking any sass from the guests.

In an “SNL” faux promotional trailer, “The Black Lotus” promises “all the decadence, all the intrigue — none of the foolishness,” and describes “guests that have everything, and a staff that’s had enough.”

The sketch starts with a whiny Chloe Fineman in a dead-on impersonation of actor Jennifer Coolidge’s angsty character Tanya McQuoid.

When “Dominic,” Michael Imperioli’s character, asks the desk at Black Lotus to make certain that his “escorts” have access to his room, Ego Nwodim shouts across the room: “Hey, William, give these whores a spare key to the room.”

When Dominic asks her to keep her voice down, Nwodim repeats, not softly: “William, see this man right here? He didn’t come with nobody so he wants these hos to come and go as they please. Everybody,” she adds to people in the lobby, “treat these hos like they’re regular people.”

After Sarah Sherman’s version of Tanya’s assistant Portia asks for a car to take off with a sketchy mob flunky, Nwodim tells Kenan Thompson: “He gonna kill her.”

Check it out here:

Related

saturday night liveblack resortsthe white lotusbad attitude
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Mary Papenfuss - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community