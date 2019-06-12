Boeing Reports Zero New Plane Orders For Second Straight Month

Boeing has reported zero new commercial plane orders for May ― the second month in a row that the world’s largest plane-maker has announced such an abysmal order tally.

Boeing’s order and delivery totals have plummeted since its 737 Max jet was involved in the deadly Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes. The aircraft has since been grounded worldwide and it remains unclear when it will return to service.

Polls show that travelers remain leery of the jet. About 60% of respondents to an NPR survey this week said they would not fly on the 737 Max even if federal regulators give it the green light.

Amid this increased scrutiny, Boeing has reported a net order deficit ― of minus 125 planes ― for the first five months of this year.

The company said Tuesday that it had received zero new orders and delivered just 30 planes in May. A year earlier ― before the fatal crashes ― Boeing delivered 68 jets and booked 43 new orders.

Boeing’s 737 Max woes aren’t the only reason for the nosedive. According to CNN, Boeing has back orders for about 5,000 planes and many of its customers don’t need additional jets. Also, the company is likely waiting for the Paris Air Show next week to announce new orders.

Still, as Reuters noted, the 737 Max crashes ― which killed more than 340 people ― have prompted the “worst ever crisis” that Boeing has faced in its 100-year history.