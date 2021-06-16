Queer writers’ contributions to the literary canon span genres and generations.
Pride month is a fitting time to recognize the work of authors in the LGBTQ community, but of course, these writings are worth honoring year round. This June, we’re taking a closer look at contemporary icons and rising stars in fiction, nonfiction, poetry and more.
Below, find 45 books by queer authors published in the past five years. While this list is by no means comprehensive, we hope it sparks some reading list inspiration.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
"Fairest" by Meredith Talusan
Penguin Random House
"Freshwater" by Akwaeke Emezi
Grove Press
"Watch Over Me" by Nina LaCour
Penguin Random House
"We Are Never Meeting in Real Life" by Samantha Irby
Vintage
"Hunger" by Roxane Gay
HarperCollins
"An Unkindness Of Ghosts" by Rivers Solomon
Akashic Books
"All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson
Macmillan
"On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous" by Ocean Vuong
Penguin Random House
"Mostly Dead Things" by Kristen Arnett
Tin House Books
"Detransition, Baby" by Torrey Peters
Penguin Random House
"The Destroyers" by Christopher Bollen
HarperCollins
"Life of the Party" by Olivia Gatwood
Penguin Random House
"Real Life" by Brandon Taylor
Penguin Random House
"Hull" by Xandria Phillips
Nightboat Books
"The Lost Coast" by Amy Rose Capetta
Candlewick
"Bestiary" by K-Ming Chang
Penguin Random House
"This Is Kind of an Epic Love Story" by Kacen Callender
HarperCollins
"Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons" by John Paul Brammer
Simon & Schuster
"Her Body and Other Parties" by Carmen Maria Machado
Graywolf Press
"The Dangerous Art of Blending" by Angelo Surmelis
HarperCollins
"The Tradition" by Jericho Brown
Copper Canyon Press
"There Will Be No Miracles Here" by Casey Gerald
"The Yellow House" by Sarah M. Broom
Grove/Atlantic, Inc.
"Born Both: An Intersex Life" by Hida Viloria
Hachette Books
"Burn It All Down" by Nicolas DiDomizio
Little, Brown and Company
"The Map of Salt and Stars" by Zeyn Joukhadar
Simon & Schuster
"Love After the End" by Joshua Whitehead
Arsenal Pulp Press
"You Exist Too Much" by Zaina Arafat
Catapult
"Plain Bad Heroines" by Emily M. Danfort
HarperCollins
"They Both Die at the End" by Adam Silvera
HarperCollins
"Homie" by Danez Smith
Graywolf Press
"The Undocumented Americans" by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
Penguin Random House
"Leave the World Behind" by Rumaan Alam
HarperCollins
"A History of My Brief Body" by Billy-Ray Belcourt
Two Dollar Radio
"The Devil You Know" by Charles M. Blow
HarperCollins
"We Set the Dark on Fire" by Tehlor Kay Mejia
HarperCollins
"Amateur" by Thomas Page McBee
Scribner
"Vanishing Monuments" by John Elizabeth Stintzi
Arsenal Pulp Press
"My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness" by Kabul Nagata
Macmillan
"Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls" by T Kira Madden
Bloomsbury
"Fiebre Tropical" by Juli Delgado Lopera
The Feminist Press
"Sketchtasy" by Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore
Arsenal Pulp Press
"Refuse" by Julian Randall
University of Pittsburgh Press
"Frankissstein" by Jeanette Winterson
Grove Press
"If They Come for Us" by Fatimah Asghar
Penguin Random House