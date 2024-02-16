Brian Wilson's Family Seeks Conservatorship, Citing Dementia And Wife’s Death

Brian Wilson’s family members are seeking a conservatorship for the Beach Boys legend, citing his drug regimen for dementia and the recent death of his wife.
Court documents filed Wednesday in Los Angeles said that the 81-year-old musician has been experiencing a “major neurocognitive disorder,” with a psychiatrist indicating in the paperwork that he is taking medication for the issue.
The documents, reviewed by HuffPost, also state that Wilson would not be able to attend a hearing for the conservatorship because it would be “emotionally very stressful, physically difficult, and detrimental to his health.”
“He is easily distracted, often even when aware of surroundings, and its purpose,” the psychiatrist wrote, adding that Wilson “makes spontaneous irrelevant or incoherent utterances. Has very short attention span and while unintentionally disruptive, is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation.”
In a statement on Wilson’s website, his family confirmed that longtime representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers intend to serve as co-conservators so that “Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of.”
It added, “Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.”
The family further suggested that the recent death of his wife was a reason for the conservatorship effort.
On Jan. 30, Wilson’s wife of nearly three decades, Melinda Ledbetter, died at the age of 77. In a social media post at the time, Wilson wrote: “Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career.”
Wilson, who famously struggled with mental illness during his career, met Ledbetter in the 1980s, with the couple marrying in 1995 and adopting five children together. In the following years, Wilson’s career was managed by Ledbetter as he continued to tour and release albums.
“She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart,” Wilson wrote following his wife’s death. “She was my anchor. She was everything for us.”