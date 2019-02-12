Bryan Singer's New Movie Shelved After Sexual Assault Allegations

The studio producing “Bohemian Rhapsody” director Bryan Singer’s new movie “Red Sonja” has dropped the project, after an investigation in The Atlantic detailed Singer’s history of alleged sexual assault involving minors.

“The project is not on the slate at the moment,” the studio, Millennium Films, told Deadline on Monday.

When The Atlantic published its report in January that revealed additional allegations against Singer from four men who said he sexually abused them as teenagers, the studio initially stood by the film, saying that it was still a go. It had been expected to begin filming later this year in Bulgaria.

Singer has denied all allegations of abuse, and called The Atlantic’s reporting “a homophobic smear piece,” claiming it was meant to damage “Bohemian Rhapsody,” a major box-office hit and Oscar contender.

Some awards organizations have taken steps to remove recognition from the film in response to the reports of Singer’s serial sexual misconduct.

Days after The Atlantic published its article, GLAAD withdrew the Freddie Mercury biopic’s nomination for “Outstanding Film – Wide Release” at its annual Media Awards.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), which awards the British equivalent of the Oscars, last week “suspended” Singer from being recognized as part of Bohemian Rhapsody’s nomination for Outstanding British Film.

During its production in December 2017, Singer was fired from the movie after allegations of creating a toxic work environment and reportedly clashing with star Rami Malek.

He remains the film’s credited director, though Malek and other cast and crew members have attempted to distance themselves from Singer.