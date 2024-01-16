Thousands of flights across the U.S. are being canceled Tuesday, as ice and snow storms continue to ground planes.
According to FlightAware, more than 6,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were delayed as of Tuesday afternoon and more than 2,100 had been canceled. Those numbers come after more than 10,000 flights were delayed Monday, and more than 3,300 were canceled.
Southwest had halted the most flights on Tuesday, FlightAware data shows, with 440 cancelations, followed by United with 346.
The FAA said Tuesday morning that snow could delay flights at several airports, including Boston Logan International Airport, LaGuardia Airport in New York, Miami International Airport and more.
Inclement weather isn’t the only thing holding up passengers. After the door blew off an Alaska Airlines plane mid-flight earlier this month, the FAA ordered Boeing 737 Max 9 planes to be thoroughly inspected, which the agency said in a Jan. 6 statement would affect 171 planes worldwide. Alaska and United Airlines fly the 737 Max 9, according to the New York Times.