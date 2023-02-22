Constance Wu Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Constance Wu is expecting her second child with her boyfriend, musician Ryan Kattner.

The “Hustlers” actor announced her pregnancy on Tuesday with a photo she posted of herself in a since-expired Instagram story, Vanity Fair reported. “Bun in the oven,” she captioned the image. “Filipinese baby #2 coming soon.”

Wu and Kattner are already parents to a little girl they welcomed in the summer of 2020.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show” in 2021, Wu told host Jimmy Fallon that her daughter was “the best.”

“She has a full head of hair, she has a blue butt,” Wu said, referencing dermal melanocytosis, which is a birthmark that is flat, blue or blue-gray and that usually fades over time.

“I just think it’s a very special thing, and it’s not something she gets to, you know, show off when she’s walking down the street,” she added with a laugh.

In October, HBO Max announced that Wu was joining the cast of Mindy Kaling’s adult animated series “Velma.” Wu voices the role of Daphne in the series, which was released last month.

The actor told Popverse in an interview published in January that she appreciates seeing portrayals of complex female characters on screen.