Cute Coffee Mugs That'll Make You Feel Like You're At A Fancy Cafe

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Dimitri Otis via Getty Images Believe it or not, drinking out of the right coffee mug can make all of the difference. A mug can affect the temperature and texture of your drink, depending on what material it’s made out of.

It’s hard to imitate the intimate the indulgent experience that is enjoying a drink at your favorite coffee shop.

If you’ve been missing your local cafe (and your barista even more), chances are you might have experimented with making your own lattes or cold brew at home to hold you over. While even a fancy espresso machine can’t replicate the ambiance of a coffee shop, there are some small things you can do to help — and it starts with your mug.

Believe it or not, drinking out of the right coffee mug can make all of the difference. A mug can affect the temperature and texture of your drink, depending on what material it’s made out of. There are mugs made from ceramic, porcelain, plastic, metal and even glass.

Then, of course, some handles and lips are more comfortable than others to hold and sip from. And last, but certainly not least, the way a mug looks can influence your mood. What better way to start your day than with a pretty cup that coordinates with your decor or a mug with a motivational saying to push through your afternoon?

We’ve rounded up cute coffee mugs that will elevate your morning espresso.