Cute Coffee Mugs That'll Make You Feel Like You're At A Fancy Cafe

The material and style of your coffee mug can affect its taste and temperature

Believe it or not, drinking out of the right coffee mug can make all of the difference. A mug can affect the temperature and texture of your drink, depending on what material it&rsquo;s made out of.
It’s hard to imitate the intimate the indulgent experience that is enjoying a drink at your favorite coffee shop.

If you’ve been missing your local cafe (and your barista even more), chances are you might have experimented with making your own lattes or cold brew at home to hold you over. While even a fancy espresso machine can’t replicate the ambiance of a coffee shop, there are some small things you can do to help — and it starts with your mug.

Then, of course, some handles and lips are more comfortable than others to hold and sip from. And last, but certainly not least, the way a mug looks can influence your mood. What better way to start your day than with a pretty cup that coordinates with your decor or a mug with a motivational saying to push through your afternoon?

We’ve rounded up cute coffee mugs that will elevate your morning espresso.

Take a look below:

Self-Heating Ceramic Mug
Food52
Find this ceramic, dishwasher-friendly mug with a heating coaster for $69 on Food52.
Tiled Margot Monogram Mug
Anthropologie
Find this stoneware monogram mug for $12 at Anthropologie.
Double-Wall Glass Coffee Mug
Williams-Sonoma
Find this borosilicate glass mug for $15 at Williams-Sonoma
A Question of Eagles Handmade Ceramic Holding Mug
Food52
Find this ceramic, paint-splattered mug for $46 at Food52.
From Fran Espresso Cup Set
West Elm
Find this porcelain mug in blue marble for $16 at West Elm.
Female Form 12 oz Mug
Urban Outfitters
Find this ceramic mug for $14 at Urban Outfitters.
Madera Terracotta Mug
CB2
Find this microwave-safe terracotta mug for $10 at CB2
Mud Witch Knot Mug
West Elm
Find this clay mug with a knotted handle for $52 at West Elm.
MoMA Multi-ccino Mug
West Elm
Find this Borosilicate glass with an espresso drink guide for $16 at West Elm.
Pet Figurine Mug
Anthropologie
Find this microwave and dishwasher friendly hand painted mug for $14 at Anthropologie.
Kanto Mugs
West Elm
Find this glazed stoneware mug without a handle in three colors for $11 at West Elm.
The Lulu Bird White Ceramic Cloud Mug
Etsy
Find this microwave and dishwasher safe clay and glazed mug for $34 on Etsy.
Llama Ceramic Mug
Urban Outfitters
Find this dishwasher and microwave safe ceramic mug for $14 at Urban Outfitters.
Fellow Joey Double Wall Ceramic Mugs
Verishop
Find this double wall ceramic mug with a copper bottom for $25 at Verishop.
Sagepizza Coffee Reading Mug
Society6
Find this ceramic mug with a large handle for $17 on Society6.
Feroni Art Ew David Mug
Etsy
Find this ceramic mug for $13 on Etsy.
Ilana Matte Mugs
TK
Find this dishwasher and microwave friendly glazed stoneware mug set in six colors for $48 at Anthropologie.
Creativity Happens Whale Mug
Etsy
Find this hand-painted and glazed ceramic mug for $37 on Etsy.
Gilded Lilac Mug
Anthropologie
Find this lilac hand painted stoneware mug for $16 at Anthropologie.
Boots Tees Nasty Woman Mug
Etsy
Find this microwave and dishwasher safe ceramic mug for $20 on Etsy.
Valley Matte Pink Mug
CB2
Find this microwave and dishwasher safe stoneware mug for $5 at CB2.
Sara Brust not today satan II Coffee Mug
Society6
Find this ceramic mug with a large handle for $17 on Society6.
Le Creuset Coupe Mugs Set of 4
Williams-Sonoma
Find this microwave and dishwasher friendly stoneware mug for $72 at Williams-Sonoma.
Pigeon Toe Matte Ceramic Mug
Food52
Find this pastel porcelain mug in five colors for $42 at Food52.
Envy Art I'm A Fucking Delight Funny Quote Coffee Mug
Society6
Find this ceramic mug with a large handle for $17 on Society6.
