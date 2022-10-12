Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill Announce Separation: 'No One Is To Blame'

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey and sportscaster Mike Hill have announced their separation on Wednesday after two years of marriage.

The two shared a joint statement on both of their Instagram accounts, saying they will “always have love for one another.”

“No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends,” the statement read. “We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters,” the statement continued.

Hill and Bailey, who were both previously married, gave fans a close look at their relationship on Bravo’s reality TV series “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” The show filmed the moment Hill proposed to Bailey in July 2019, and parts of their October 2020 wedding in Acworth, Georgia.

The couple released a statement to People shortly after their wedding, telling the publication at the time, “We are not perfect, but, are perfect for each other.”

Bailey has a daughter, Noelle, whom she shares with her former partner actor Leon Robinson. Hill has two daughters, Ashlee and Kayla.

Speaking about her future, Bailey told People in a statement published Wednesday that she hopes to “find love again.”