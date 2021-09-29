Dolly Parton Reacts In The Most Dolly Parton Way To Lil' Nas X's 'Jolene'

Is this the birth of an iconic new duo?

Country music legend Dolly Parton gave a heartfelt endorsement to singer Lil Nas X on Wednesday for his recent cover of her hit song “Jolene,” which he performed for BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge.

“I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song “Jolene”. I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it’s really, really good,” she wrote on Instagram. “Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you.”

Lil Nas X dropped his new album, “Montero,” earlier this month, which includes a song with Miley Cyrus. His 2019 megahit, “Old Town Road,” featured her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Lil Nas X recently teased that he “will not rest until i’ve collected every cyrus stone to harness the ultimate power.” Perhaps this is part of his quest ― Parton is Miley Cyrus’s godmother.

Watch the “Jolene” cover here: