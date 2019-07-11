“Danish mermaids can be black because Danish *people* can be black,” reads the post, citing that the author of “The Little Mermaid” was Danish, before adding:

“The character of Ariel is a work of fiction. So after all this is said and done, and you still cannot get past the idea that choosing the incredible, sensational, highly-talented, gorgeous Halle Bailey is anything other than the INSPIRED casting that it is because she ‘doesn’t look like the cartoon one,’ oh boy, do I have some news for you...about you.”