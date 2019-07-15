YouTube star Emily Hartridge, whose “10 Reasons Why” videos have been popular for years, died in London on Friday when the electric scooter she was riding collided with a truck, according to reports. She was 35.

The death of Hartridge, who also starred in the 2016 TV show “Oh Shit I’m 30” on British TV, was announced on her Instagram page on Saturday.

“This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once,” the statement said. “Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten.”

Her video channel “Emily Hart” gave her sustained visibility. She entertained her approximately 350,000 followers with humorous takes on “sex, relationships, love, gender, life and more.”

“The main purpose of my channel is to make you laugh and also throw in a bit of honesty because let’s be honest (pun intended), life is JUST too short,” she wrote in her YouTube bio.

Her last entry, posted last week, was titled, “10 Reasons To Get A Younger Boyfriend.” (Her boyfriend was eight years her junior.)

Among her most viral was a 2013 post, “You Should Have Sex With Your Ex ... 10 Reasons Why,” which attracted more than 24 million views.

CNN noted that the feisty and funny internet personality got in the last word against a body shamer a few days ago on Instagram.

London Metropolitan Police reported in a news release Friday that after a crash between an electric scooter and a truck, “a woman in her 30s had suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.” No arrests had been made as of the weekend. The family chose not to go public with her name at the time, police wrote.

YouTube Creators later tweeted: “We’re deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a truly talented British creator, Emily Hartridge.”

