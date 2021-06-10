20 Things From Amazon That'll Help You Exercise With Your Dog More

Exercise is equally important for both you and your dog. Yes, there’s always the standard daily walk, but there’s so much more out there if you’re looking to take your workouts to the next level.
We’ve found an at-home agility course, a doggie treadmill, a hands-free bicycle leash and more products that will help you and your dog reach your fitness goals (while still having fun). Check them out below.
1
A hands-free bungee dog leash
2
A ball launcher
3
An extendable want rope toy
4
A hands-free bicycle leash
5
A durable, waterproof soccer ball
6
An outdoor hanging bungee dog toy
7
A set of waterproof, all-season flying discs
8
A dog carrier backpack
9
A glow-in-the-dark harness
10
A pair of ultra bouncy, durable balls
11
A reflective, adjustable life vest
12
A doggie treadmill
13
An outdoor obstacle course
14
A balance disc cushion
15
A smart pet collar
16
A dog fitness ring
17
Some paw wax
18
A travel backpack
19
An extra long nylon leash
20
A leak-proof dog water bottle
