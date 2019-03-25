'Fuller House' Cast Says Family Sticks Together Amid Lori Loughlin Mess

The cast of “Fuller House” had a grown-up message for children in an apparent reference to the college admissions scandal that has engulfed former co-star Lori Loughlin.

Actresses Candace Cameron Bure (who plays D.J. Tanner-Fuller), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) preached the value of family while accepting the award for favorite funny TV show at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday.

“This family has a lot of heart,” Barber said.

Cameron Bure added: “And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love. And a loving family sticks together no matter what.”

“They stick together through the hard times” and “they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets,” she continued.

Some interpreted Cameron Bure’s remarks, in the video above, as an expression of solidarity with Loughlin, who is accused with her husband of paying $500,000 so their daughters could fraudulently gain admission to the University of Southern California as crew recruits.