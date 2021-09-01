Gregg Leakes, Husband Of NeNe Leakes, Dies At 66 From Colon Cancer

Gregg Leakes, a real estate investor and husband of former “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” cast member NeNe Leakes, has died from colon cancer.

He was 66.

Leakes died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family, according to a statement from his publicist, Ernest Dukes.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes,” Dukes told People.com on Wednesday.

Just a few days prior to her husband’s death, NeNe Leakes told a crowd in Duluth, Georgia, that he was “transitioning to the other side,” according to E! Online.

She said this is why she may have come across as rude to fans.

“People approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday.’ My husband is at home, dying,” she explained, adding, “Sometimes you don’t know what people are dealing with and what people are going through, OK? My husband is not going to be here in the next couple of days, OK?”

Gregg Leakes was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018. Although the disease went into remission after treatment, his wife confirmed that the cancer had returned this past June.

Gregg and NeNe Leakes first tied the knot in 1997 before getting divorced after Season 4 of “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.”

However, they reconciled and remarried in 2013. Their wedding planning and ceremony was filmed for a Bravo spinoff series titled “I Dream Of NeNe: The Wedding.”

NeNe Leakes was a main cast member on many seasons of “RHOA,” and her husband appeared in more than 80 episodes.