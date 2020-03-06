I call for a petition to stop asking celebrities about their diets, especially when their answers make absolutely no sense whatsoever.

Grimes on Friday shared her eating habits (for some reason) with Harper’s Bazaar in the latest episode of “Food Diaries.” The singer, who is pregnant with her and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s baby, disclosed her affinity for caffeinated gummies, butter-drenched toast and soup dumplings. But it’s her comment about another favorite food, hot dogs, that left us scratching our heads.

“I love hot dogs because they don’t kill cows for hot dogs,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “So it’s like, you can eat hot dogs without guilt if you need meat but you still have vegan tendencies.”

Hm. Quick q! Does Grimes not know how hot dogs are made?

Whether it’s pork, beef or turkey, hot dogs are not made with animals that are alive — but they are made with animal parts that are left over after the animal has been slaughtered, as Business Insider reported in this 2017 article literally titled, “What Are Hot Dogs Really Made Of?”

“The raw meat materials used for precooked-cooked products are lower-grade muscle trimmings, fatty tissues, head meat, animal feet, animal skin, blood, liver and other edible slaughter by-products,” the article reads.

Grimes did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and we had little luck getting a clear response from people at hot dog brands who seemed to be just as confused as we were when I called them.

Perhaps she meant that hot dogs are made with the leftovers of animals that have already been slaughtered for other purposes? Either that or she doesn’t care about pigs.