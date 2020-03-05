Hachette Employees Walk Out To Protest Publishing Of Woody Allen Memoir

Staff of the Hachette Book Group staged a walkout on Thursday in protest of the company’s decision to publish a memoir by director Woody Allen, whose daughter has accused him of molesting her when she was a child.

Dozens of employees from several imprints of Hachette ― including Little, Brown and Company, and Grand Central Publishing, which is handling Allen’s new book ― were seen rallying outside the company’s offices in New York City.

Ronan Farrow, Allen’s estranged son and a journalist, tweeted Tuesday that he was “disappointed” that Hachette would acquire his father’s book after many other major publishers declined to do so. Hachette published Ronan Farrow’s 2019 book “Catch and Kill,” which chronicled his reporting on sexual assault allegations against the disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

He said he was dropping the publisher over its deal with Allen.

Dylan Farrow, Ronan’s older sister and Allen’s daughter, has alleged that her father sexually abused her when she was 7 years old. Allen has denied the accusation.

“As a Hachette employee, I walked out today in solidarity with the #LittleBrownWalkout, #GrandCentral Walkout, Dylann Farrow, Ronan Farrow, and all survivors of sexual assault,” multiple Hachette employees tweeted Thursday.

#LittleBrownWalkout #HachetteWalkout - dozens of publishing employees take to the streets in protest over upcoming #WoodyAllen memoir ....see more on @DEADLINE pic.twitter.com/F2ZxnikV8N — Dominic Patten (@DeadlineDominic) March 5, 2020

Dylan Farrow tweeted her thanks to the Hachette walkout participants.

“Unbelievably overwhelmed and so incredibly grateful for the solidarity demonstrated by [Hachette] and [Little, Brown] employees today,” she wrote. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Allen’s forthcoming memoir, “Apropos of Nothing,” is scheduled to be released on April 7.

Grand Central Publishing and Little, Brown did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.