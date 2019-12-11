HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

jacoblund via Getty Images Gifts to give a host that aren't a bottle of wine.

Emily Post, and probably your mom, said that it’s impolite to show up to a party empty-handed.

It’s all too easy to reach for your favorite Trader Joe’s vino or local craft brew to bring along with you, but there are a few reasons you should think twice before reaching for a bottle as a host gift.

For starters, it’s problematic for someone who has dealt with substance abuse or addiction issues. (It can make for one awkward exchange for all involved.) And, in the end, you’re more creative than that.

Even if you aren’t, that’s why we’re here. We’ve rounded up some perfect holiday host gifts that don’t include grapes or hops at all.