12 Creative Host Gifts That Are Not Alcohol

The best gifts don't come in a bottle.

Gifts to give a host that aren't a bottle of wine.
Emily Post, and probably your mom, said that it’s impolite to show up to a party empty-handed.

It’s all too easy to reach for your favorite Trader Joe’s vino or local craft brew to bring along with you, but there are a few reasons you should think twice before reaching for a bottle as a host gift.

For starters, it’s problematic for someone who has dealt with substance abuse or addiction issues. (It can make for one awkward exchange for all involved.) And, in the end, you’re more creative than that.

Even if you aren’t, that’s why we’re here. We’ve rounded up some perfect holiday host gifts that don’t include grapes or hops at all.

Check out our favorites below:

1
Breakfast the next morning
Sur La Table
Help ease the mental load of party hosting by taking care of breakfast the next morning. Beyond a trip to your local bagel shop, check out this pancake mix from Sur La Table, or snag it in apple cinnamon or blueberry lemon.
2
The most beautiful flowers
Bouqs
Turn your hostess gift into an ooh- and aah-inspiring centerpiece with the most gorgeous bouquets, wreaths and arrangements from Bouqs that will look like you happened to pick and artfully arrange them on your way over.
3
Make leftovers prettier (and more sustainable)
Amazon
These bees wax wraps make even the most picked-over leftovers look appealing. Plus, they’re super functional and sustainable. These reusable wraps are great for covering large bowls, dishes, baked goods, cheese, fruits and more.
4
Pour-over coffee maker
Amazon
Make your host feel fancy when they’re hunting for a caffeine fix. This pour-over coffee maker (that’s on sale for under $20!) can be paired with your favorite craft coffee for the perfect hosting pick-me-up.
5
A fancy way to cook
Sur La Table
Chances are that if they love to cook, they love to wow their guests. This Himalayan salt block adds a new twist to fish preparation or food presentation.
6
The clean up crew
Sur La Table
Undeniably the worst part of hosting is cleaning up after the guests. To add insult to injury, each dish deserves different care and treatment. From soaking roasting pans to scrubbing cast irons, this specially formulated salt scrub makes the process a little less painful.
7
Make their planning prettier
Amazon
Upgrade their meal planning with the prettiest weekly meal planner around. Bonus: it includes a perforated grocery list to make shopping a breeze.
8
A gift they’ll “loaf”
Uncommon Goods
Put your gift to good use immediately. This bread warming blanket keeps your favorite loaf warm and fresh for much longer than the traditional napkin. Heat it in the microwave, place your bread in the blanket's pouch, and wrap it all up.
9
A sweet night cap
Uncommon Goods
Just because they’re avoiding alcohol doesn’t mean they don’t appreciate a night cap. This two-in-one gift allows your host a few minutes with a steamy mug of cocoa plus a sweet keepsake to let them know you appreciate them.
10
A perfect brew
Amazon
Speaking of great sips, gift them with a lovely little teapot and beautiful selection of teas, so that when hosting gets them all steamed up, they’ll have the perfect mug to tip over and pour out.
11
Bring the game to the party
Amazon
A perfect gift to help encourage conversation. Even the most well put together dinner party can have awkward pauses. No more! Thanks to Table Topics, your host will be armed with the best solutions to inspire funny, sentimental or deep dialogues.
12
A coffee table addition
Amazon
While they’re ensconced in meal prep at home, give them the gift of escape with the New York Times guide to 36 hours away in U.S. and Canadian cities.
