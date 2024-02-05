An incident involving actor Jacob Elordi and Australian radio producer Joshua Fox is being investigated amid accusations Elordi was physical with Fox.
New South Wales Police said they were looking into an altercation between two men which occurred in the Sydney suburbs on Saturday, appearing to confirm accounts of a fight first reported by Australia’s Daily Telegraph.
In a statement, law enforcement said, “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.”
“Police were told about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing.”
Fox, a producer for “The Kyle & Jackie O Show” on KIIS FM, explained how the situation escalated during Monday’s episode of the radio show.
According to his account, he approached Elordi and asked for some bathwater a lá “Saltburn” after spotting the star at a local beer garden.
In audio of the exchange, the “Euphoria” star can be heard shutting Fox down before asking him to stop filming and erase the recording.
Though he initially agreed, Fox said Elordi then got “in [his] face,” prompting the producer to refuse to delete anything because he felt “uncomfortable” with the situation.
“This is the only evidence,” he told the radio hosts. “And then Jacob kind of just flips and he kind of pushes me against the wall, and his hands are on my throat.”
Elordi’s representatives did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.
While the “Priscilla” star didn’t want to deal with Fox’s bit, he has joked about “Saltburn’s” now-infamous bathtub cocktail before.
During an appearance on the “Tonight Show” last month, he took a big whiff of a candle scented like “Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater” before telling host Jimmy Fallon, “I wanna know who’s making the money!”