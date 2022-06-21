This Crowd-Pleasing Portable Speaker Is Less Than $60 On Amazon Right Now

“Great sound quality, battery life, fits in my gym bag. I bought it to take to Pickleball, but was worried it wouldn’t be powerful enough for my opponents to hear, no problem! The clip works great, just attaches to the fence. It’s a terrific value. I highly recommend it!” — LSS

“Great sounding speaker for the size! The battery life has been pretty impressive as well. My daughter loves to hold it and dance around, and she has had about 7 dance sessions with this thing without charging. I bought it for when we are out traveling. I wanted something portable and waterproof and should fit the purpose nicely.” — EG

“This speaker is great! It’s small and can fit right in my purse or I clip it on my backpack! It easily paired with my phone and the sound quality is great! If you like to take your music with you but don’t want a big bulky speaker then this one is for you! Good things come in small packages!” — A Mac