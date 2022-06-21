This Crowd-Pleasing Portable Speaker Is Less Than $60 On Amazon Right Now

Because no summer function is complete without music, now is the perfect moment to secure a portable music speaker — and the JBL Clip 4 is on sale right now on Amazon for only $59.95 (originally $79.95).
Though tiny, it still delivers the same rich sound quality JBL speakers are known for and allows you to take it with you even after the party’s over. Its clip-on style makes it easy to attach it to your bag or belt and carry it wherever you go. It’s also waterproof, so you can even bring it to the beach, lake or pool to play your favorite songs without worrying about the speaker getting wet.
The Clip 4 boasts 10 hours of listening time on a single charge, so you don’t have to worry about it running out of power before the festivities are over.
It’s got over 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, but if you need an extra push to add this speaker to your cart, check out these glowing reviews:
“Great sound quality, battery life, fits in my gym bag. I bought it to take to Pickleball, but was worried it wouldn’t be powerful enough for my opponents to hear, no problem! The clip works great, just attaches to the fence. It’s a terrific value. I highly recommend it!” — LSS
“Great sounding speaker for the size! The battery life has been pretty impressive as well. My daughter loves to hold it and dance around, and she has had about 7 dance sessions with this thing without charging. I bought it for when we are out traveling. I wanted something portable and waterproof and should fit the purpose nicely.” — EG
“This speaker is great! It’s small and can fit right in my purse or I clip it on my backpack! It easily paired with my phone and the sound quality is great! If you like to take your music with you but don’t want a big bulky speaker then this one is for you! Good things come in small packages!” — A Mac
We aren’t sure how long this 25% off sale will last, so be sure to grab one before it ends.
