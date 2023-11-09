Jill Stein Announces 2024 Presidential Bid As Green Party Candidate

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein announced Thursday her plans to run again for the office in 2024, entering the race with a video on social media decrying the “failed two-party system.”

Stein ran in 2012 and 2016. The 2016 bid generated particular enmity following the narrow election of Donald Trump, earning Stein a “spoiler” label from critics who say she siphoned off votes that could have put Hillary Clinton over the top in the Electoral College count.

Advertisement

“The political system is broken,” Stein says in the 3½-minute introductory video. “The two Wall Street parties are bought and paid for.”

“Change won’t come from the ruling elites. It comes from we the people. And when we stand together, we can create living-wage jobs for all Americans. We can guarantee an economic bill of rights, with the right to a job, to health care, to housing, to food, education and more.”

The political system is broken. Over 60% of us now say the two-party establishment has failed us and we need a party that serves the people.



I’m running for President to offer a better choice for the people. Join us!https://t.co/sjGXNNSnmK pic.twitter.com/QkrugPGadb — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) November 9, 2023

Other policy priorities Stein mention in the video include abolishing student debt and medical debt, creating a “green new deal” to generate jobs and fight climate collapse, and ending “the endless wars.”

Advertisement