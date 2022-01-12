'Full House' Star Promises To Say Something 'Inappropriate' At Bob Saget's Funeral

There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was.

One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, “I love you”. Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, “I love you more…”