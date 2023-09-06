Julia Fox Kicks Off New York Fashion Week In A Silver Chain Bra And Metal Thong

LOADING ERROR LOADING

After turning France’s Cannes Film Festival into her veritable runway with a series of outré looks, Julia Fox is ready to do it again stateside.

The “Uncut Gems” actor kicked off New York Fashion Week on Tuesday by attending the Pretty Little Thing x Naomi Campbell show in a floor-length black trenchcoat from the collection.

Julia Fox attended the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show in a floor-length black trenchcoat. Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

As she posed for photos, she opened her coat to reveal only a silver chain bra and a matching metallic thong underneath.

The "Uncut Gems" actor wore only a silver chain bra and a matching metallic thong underneath the coat. Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Fox’s undergarments were designed by Seks, a New York-based label. She coordinated the outfit with dramatic eyeliner and black lipstick.

“If you have the opportunity to serve,” Fox has said, “why not serve?” Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Other photos of the event show Fox seated in the front row alongside Emily Ratajkowski and Tommy Dorfman.

Perhaps more so than any other star, Fox has made the so-called “naked dressing” trend her signature.

Julia Fox, Emily Ratajkowski and Tommy Dorfman. Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

In May, she attended Cannes Film Festival party in a structured bodice made of a glasslike material. And in March, she attended the Courrèges runway show in Paris in a black mesh dress that was was completely see-through.

Such looks are perhaps indicative of what Fox herself has described as her “‘I don’t give a fuck’ era.”

When asked about her daring ensembles last year, the actor told People she could see “beauty in every type of style and fashion.”

“If you have the opportunity to serve,” she added, “why not serve?”