The Kardashian-Jenners Ask Their Chef To Make Them A Grilled Cheese Before She Can Go Home After A 21-Hour Shift

It is common knowledge that Kris Jenner and her daughters depend on a private chef to prepare them nutritious meals that meet all of their distinct dietary requirements, with Kris famously calling for her chef as Kendall Jenner struggled to slice a cucumber during an episode of "The Kardashians."
And now Khristianne Uy, who is better known as Chef K, has revealed exactly what it is like to work for the famous family.
Chef K started out as a private day-to-day chef for Kris nine years ago, but ended up also working for Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and occasionally Kim Kardashian.
“Let’s just say they have one whole grilled cheese; they’ll make up for it by working out at the gym,” she explained, “They’re really rigid about that.”
“It’s just the easiest 10-minute thing,” she said of the grilled cheese, which she adds tomato sauce to. “Sometimes they’re like, ‘Ah, chef, you’ve been here 21 hours, but can you whip up another late-night snack?’”
