“We’d even tried to practice with a little doll at home, but it just never works out the way you’ve planned it,” Kate revealed. “It was quite hard to do that, I think, on the world’s stage, but he did a very good job.”

Though Kate said she felt it was “really important” to share the moment with the public, the photocall brought about “mixed emotions” for the new mom.

“Both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about,” she said. “And, you know, we’re hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important.”