Kristen Stewart Goes Pants-Free In Her Boldest Red Carpet Look Yet

Move over, Winnie-the-Pooh, we’ve got a new pantless icon.
Kristen Stewart showed up to the premiere of her new film, “Love Lies Bleeding,” in nothing but a bodysuit paired with some sheer tights, black heels and an off-the-shoulder blazer.
The look is Stewart’s boldest to date, but the “Twilight” alum is no stranger to making waves with her fashion choices.
Much like Julia Fox, Stewart isn’t afraid to think outside of the box when it comes to her red carpet looks. But unlike Fox, whose over-the-top ensembles feel more akin to performance art, Stewart’s subtler outfits tend to make headlines for rethinking how a garment could be worn.
In 2017, the “Spencer” star did her monologue on “Saturday Night Live” wearing Spanx as a dress. In 2022, the “Happiest Season” star shocked Oscar viewers by showing up to the prestigious event in short shorts.
Although Stewart’s fashion has certainly evolved since her days as a child actor, we probably should have foreseen that she would be keen to break rules. She showed up to the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in a designer dress paired with Converse sneakers.
Now show us how to make Crocs look cool, Kristen!