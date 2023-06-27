Lewis Capaldi Cancels Tour To 'Adjust To The Impact' Of Tourette Syndrome Diagnosis

Lewis Capaldi is taking time for his mental and physical health.

The Scottish singer-songwriter announced Tuesday that he’s taking an indefinite break from touring as he learns to “adjust to the impact of” his recent Tourette syndrome diagnosis.

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you deserve,” Capaldi wrote on social media. “Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, the Grammy nominee had been in the midst of a world tour to promote his second album, “Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent,” released in May. He was next scheduled to perform Wednesday in Switzerland.

But on Saturday, he appeared to lose his voice after taking the stage at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival in England. He ended up letting his fans finish the song as his band played his smash single, “Someone You Loved.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines Tourette syndrome as a condition of the nervous system that causes people to have motor and vocal “tics,” or involuntary “twitches, movements, or sounds.” The symptoms typically begin from age 5 to 10 but may remain undiagnosed for years.

Lewis Capaldi performs at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival, where he lost his voice at one point. Harry Durrant via Getty Images

According to Entertainment Weekly, Capaldi had called off numerous concerts across Europe in the weeks leading up to his Glastonbury performance. During the show, he also hinted that he was planning to take “a wee break,” in spite of being on a tour that wasn’t slated to wrap until November.

“So you probably won’t see much of me for the rest of the year, maybe even,” he said. “But when I do come back and when I do see you, I hope you’re still up for watching us.”