Maddie Ziegler Opens Up About Being Sia's “Muse” As A Child

“She was a huge fan of the show I was on. She tweeted me when I was 11 and was like, ‘I’m obsessed with you. Be in my music video,’” Maddie paraphrased. Sia’s original tweet is no longer available since she deleted her account in 2021, though it actually read, “@maddieziegler @dancemom1313 [Maddie's mom, Melissa] hey maddie, you want to play me in the video for my first single? Melissa, my people are trying to get in touch.”

Vincent Sandoval / WireImage