Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Toxic Masculinity' Should Be Top Military Requirement

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) recently complained that “toxic masculinity” is “not accepted” in the military anymore and said she would have thought it would be a leading requirement to get in.

“They purged the military,” the extremist congresswoman said during an appearance on the “Dear America” podcast hosted by Graham Allen, a right-wing media personality and Army veteran.

“The warriors are leaving,” Allen said.

“Absolutely,” Greene added. “Why do they want to be there? They’re going through woke training. Their toxic masculinity is completely not accepted, even though, what are the military for? I would think toxic masculinity would be a No. 1 requirement.”

“They should be like, ‘Are you a toxic male? Please sign up,’” she added.

Greene: “I would think toxic masculinity would be a number one requirement.” pic.twitter.com/NYOLrLo8ii — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 27, 2022

The comments came as the two complained about COVID-19 vaccination policies in the military and for law enforcement, and the low recruitment figures for the Army and Navy this year.

Graham wondered whether the outcome of the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre would’ve been different if we “wouldn’t have lost all our warriors” due to COVID-19 vaccination policies.

“Now we have to ask the same question about our military,” he said.