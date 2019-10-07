Adam Levine Says He Misses 'The Voice' But Loves Being A 'Stay-At-Home Dad'

Adam Levine has no regrets about leaving “The Voice” behind.

The Maroon 5 frontman dropped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday, where he opened up about his surprise decision to move on from NBC’s talent competition series after a 16-season run.

“I do miss it, but I also don’t miss how much I had to work,” Levine said. “I was constantly working for so many years ― very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that ― but to just be able to stop in this moment to spent time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever.”

Levine said his newfound downtime has allowed him to devote more time to being a doting father to his daughters, Dusty Rose, 3, and 1-year-old Gio Grace.

“Now, I’m a stay-at-home dad,” the singer said. “I’m obsessed with them! I mean, I know that’s a good thing because they’re my children. That’s why I don’t do much. I genuinely just adore them in a way that I never knew that I could adore any little people.”

Later in the interview, Levine and his Maroon 5 bandmates took the stage to perform their new single, “Memories.”

The track, which dropped last month, is an homage to the band’s longtime manager, Jordan Feldstein, who died in 2017.

″[It’s about] experiencing and suffering loss, which all of us share that in common,” Levine said. “So this song came to me at a very interesting time. I’ve never had a song about anything quite like this.”

Of Feldstein, who was the brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein, Levine added, “I miss him every day, and this is, to me, the best way to [pay] tribute.”